Just For Kix Nationals Returns to Rochester, MN, Driving Tourism and Inspiring the Next Generation of Dancers

2025 Just For Kix Nationals - Winning! Dancers finishing their routine A big leap by an amazing dancer.

Just For Kix Nationals returns to Rochester April 29–May 3, 2026, bringing 40K+ visitors, boosting tourism, and inspiring youth through dance and competition.

This event celebrates youth, passion, and community—showcasing talent while building confident, connected young individuals and driving meaningful tourism and economic impact in Rochester.” — Cindy Clough

ROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just For Kix is proud to announce the return of its premier national event, the 2026 Together We Dance Nationals, taking place in Rochester from April 29 through May 3, 2026. This highly anticipated, multi-day competition will bring thousands of dancers, families, and spectators from across the country—creating a powerful economic and cultural impact for the Rochester community.Each year, Nationals turns Rochester into a high-energy destination buzzing with movement, excitement, and celebration. In 2025 alone, the week-long event welcomed more than 40,000 visitors, with most traveling over 100 miles to attend. This surge brings a meaningful boost to local hotels, restaurants, retailers, and attractions—further cementing Rochester’s reputation as a premier Midwest travel destination. Many families make the most of their trip by extending their stay, taking time to experience the city’s vibrant downtown, scenic parks, and wide range of family-friendly activities beyond the competition.At its core, Just For Kix Nationals is about far more than performance—it’s about building confidence, friendships, and life skills that last well beyond the stage. Dancers from kindergarten through high school come together in an encouraging environment that fosters teamwork, personal growth, and self-expression. For many participants, this event becomes a defining moment—where lifelong friendships are formed, confidence is strengthened, and young dancers discover what they’re truly capable of achieving.A highlight of the event is the beloved pin trading tradition, where dancers exchange hometown pins with participants from across the country—creating connections that span states and communities. Limited-edition announcer pins are also highly sought after, adding excitement and collectability to the experience.In addition to team performances, Nationals offers Solo, Duet, and Small Group (SDS) opportunities for dancers in grades K–12. These categories allow participants to step into the spotlight, refine their individual skills, and grow as performers—further building confidence and independence in a supportive, high-energy environment.Another highlight of the week is the Senior Showcases—a premier, featured competition segment for .dancers in grades 9–12. Designed as a high-level performance experience rather than a traditional rotation, the showcase spotlights top routines in Pom, Hip Hop, and Kick across Elite, Select, and Classic divisions. With packed audiences and elevated energy, it gives senior teams a true main-stage moment—celebrating excellence, artistry, and years of dedication“This event is a celebration of youth, passion, and community,” Cindy Clough, Just For Kix founder, shared. “We’re not only showcasing incredible talent—we’re helping shape confident, connected young individuals while bringing meaningful tourism and economic impact to Rochester.”As the countdown to Nationals begins, Rochester prepares to welcome thousands of visitors for an unforgettable week of dance, connection, and community pride. Just For Kix Nationals continues to stand as a powerful example of how youth activities can inspire individuals while making a lasting impact on an entire destination.

Together We Dance l 2025 Nationals Highlights

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