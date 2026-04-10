TBI Special Agents Investigating Cleveland Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Hatchett, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday morning in Cleveland.

Preliminary information indicates that around 12:00 a.m. officers with the Cleveland Police Department responded to a call regarding a subject with a gun in the 3900 block of Adkisson Drive NW in Cleveland. When officers arrived, they located Danny Davis (DOB 10/25/73). For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated. Davis brandished a weapon and then pointed it at an officer. Two officers responded by firing their weapons, striking Davis. Davis was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. None of the officers involved were hurt.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

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