Colorado Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Scamming Military Veteran in Pettis County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her Consumer Protection Team obtained the conviction of Nicholas Fontinelli, the owner of “Squared Up Structures,” for deceptive business practices, financial exploitation of an elderly person, and stealing by deceit. The judgment also won nearly $70,000 in restitution for Fontinelli’s victims, who include a disabled veteran who paid for construction services that were never followed through.

“Preying on a disabled veteran is as cowardly as it is criminal. These actions are appalling, and we won’t stand for it,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “My office will not tolerate fraud or those who exploit the vulnerable. Our Consumer Protection team will keep fighting for Missouri consumers and working tirelessly to deliver restitution to victims.”

Fontinelli, operating under his construction company “Squared Up Structures,” promised multiple Missouri consumers that he would complete residential construction projects in exchange for large up-front payments. Once receiving the payments, Fontinelli would provide little to none of the promised work before breaking off contact with consumers.

In one specific instance, Fontinelli stole more than $14,000 from a disabled veteran, who served as a bomber pilot, and his family in Pettis County. Fontinelli received the down payment from the veteran for a project but ran off with the money and cut off all communication without producing any work or buying any materials.

A Pettis County judge sentenced Fontinelli to four years in prison after he pled guilty, and ordered a restitution judgment of $68,373.55 for victims in Lafayette, Pettis, and Phelps County.

Attorney General Hanaway urges anyone who believes they have been scammed to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

The Attorney General’s Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled consumer-protection attorneys and investigators. These dedicated professionals investigate and prosecute deceptive and fraudulent practices, working tirelessly to hold bad actors accountable and secure justice for victims.