Keels Farms and Conservation Florida Debut Cause-Driven 'Scrub Jay Sangria' at Annual Blueberry Festival

Scrub Jay Sangria Keel Farms logo

The inaugural release of the “Conservation Collection" will help Florida's water, wildlife, and wild places with $2 from every bottle sold donated to the cause.

Together with Conservation Florida, we’re creating a collection that not only celebrates Florida’s beauty but actively contributes to protecting it for generations to come.” — Clay Keel, President of Keel Farms

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keel Farms is proud to partner with Conservation Florida to unveil the Scrub Jay Sangria, the inaugural release in the “Conservation Collection” , a cause-driven series of charitable wines dedicated to protecting wild Florida. The Scrub Jay Sangria will debut on Saturday, April 11th, at the Keel Farms Blueberry Festival in Plant City from 10 am to 3 pm.Keel Farms will donate $2 from every bottle sold from the Conservation Collection to Conservation Florida, a Florida-local nonprofit dedicated to saving the Sunshine State’s water, wildlife, and wild places.“This partnership is about more than a single release; it’s about building something lasting,” said Clay Keel, President of Keel Farms. “Together with Conservation Florida, we’re creating a collection that not only celebrates Florida’s beauty but actively contributes to protecting it for generations to come.”The Scrub Jay Sangria honors one of Florida’s most iconic native species, the Florida Scrub Jay, a bird found only in Florida and is reliant on the conservation of the state’s unique scrub habitat.“Conservation Florida is proud to partner with Keel Farms to help protect the landscapes that define our state,” said Conservation Florida CEO Traci Deen. “Like us, Keel Farms is a true Florida-grown business with deep roots and a real commitment to this state. Together, every glass of Scrub Jay Sangria raised directly supports the future of wild Florida."Crafted with Florida-grown ingredients, the Scrub Jay Sangria showcases vibrant Florida blueberries, complemented by notes of peach and delicate honeysuckle, capturing the bright, sun-soaked flavors of the region.The label artwork, created by Florida artist Rebekah Spence, brings the Florida Scrub Jay to life and highlights the spirit of the species and its habitat.As part of Earth Month, the launch underscores Keel Farms’ continued dedication to sustainability, conservation, and celebrating Florida’s natural resources, now strengthened through its long-term partnership with Conservation Florida.To be the first to sip the Scrub Jay Sangria, visit Keel Farms’ annual Blueberry Festival on Saturday, April 11th from 10 am to 3 pm. To learn more about the Conservation Collection and the Scrub Jay Sangria, visit here About Keel FarmsKeel Farms is a family-owned farm, winery, and restaurant located in Plant City, Florida, known for producing innovative fruit wines and agrarian ciders using Florida-grown ingredients. Through its products and partnerships, Keel Farms celebrates Florida agriculture, community, and the natural beauty of the Sunshine State.About Conservation FloridaConservation Florida is an accredited, nonprofit land conservancy dedicated to conserving the Sunshine State’s water, wildlife, wild places — the places that make Florida home. Since its founding in 1999, Conservation Florida has saved roughly 45,000 acres, serving all 67 counties in Florida, by prioritizing strategic and evidence-based land protection, education, and advocacy.Visit www.conservationflorida.org and follow on social media @conservationflorida to learn more.

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