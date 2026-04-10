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Restrict Flow LLC Launches Anti-Cavitation Orifice Plate Technology for Industrial Flow Control

Cavitation vs Non Cavitation

Cavitation vs Non Cavitation

New anti-cavitation technology simplifies flow control, cuts downtime, and protects critical water systems in industrial and marine operations.

FRIENDSWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restrict Flow LLC announces its innovative Anti-Cavitate Orifice Plate™, a proven solution for improving cavitation prevention in industrial flow control systems.

Cavitation is a major cause of equipment damage in high-pressure environments, leading to vibration, erosion, and system failure. Restrict Flow’s proprietary design reduces these risks while improving operational efficiency.

Unlike traditional multi-stage systems, the Anti-Cavitate Orifice Plate™ installs easily between flanges, reducing both capital costs and maintenance requirements.

Industries including power generation, petrochemical processing, and water treatment are adopting this technology to improve reliability and reduce downtime.

Learn more about Restrict Flow’s industrial flow control solutions at https://www.restrictflow.com.

info@restrictflow.com
Restrict Flow LLC
+1 866-544-7544
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Restrict Flow LLC Launches Anti-Cavitation Orifice Plate Technology for Industrial Flow Control

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Mining Industry


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