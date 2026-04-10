BISHOP LEROY GUILLORY, LEADING THE PACK IN THE COMPTON'S MAYOR'S RACE WITH LOCAL ENDORSEMENTS & NATIONAL SUPPORT

Bishop Leroy Guillory, is Fighting To Bring Compton Back To Life! The FBI, ATF, DEA and Law Enforcement Stands With The Ombudsman General

More Endorsements for Bishop Guillory as Voters Join "Team Compton" Campaign with Unstoppable momentum supporting his vision to serve as the Mayor of Compton.

We are excited to see the community uniting behind this campaign and look forward to continued progress” — Jose Rodriguez

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEAM COMPTON, is pleased to share that more endorsements are coming in for Bishop Guillory as voters join the "Team Compton" campaign. There is growing momentum and support for his vision as he seeks to serve as the next Mayor of Compton. This announcement is monumental for so many reasons.THE TEAM COMPTON CAMPAIGN IS PROUD TO REPORT THAT BISHOP LEROY GUILLORY has earned more than Endorsements but Support to make Compton an All American City Again! "Compton will be Open for Business", said; Bishop Guillory. We are campaigning for the people's rights to live in a safe, clean city without being made to pay the highest taxes in the state of California for their property. I believe that the taxpayers should be as upset as I am when they see Millions of their tax dollars being unlawfully given aways to people whom are robbing them day after day, year after year with no end in sight.Bellflower Mayor Pro-Tem Ray Dunton. Council Member (2007 - 2026) Mayor Pro Tem (2009 - present) Mayor (2010 - 2022)Dr. Shirley McKellar is a retired U.S. Army Major, and Candidate for Mayor of Tyler Texas. Dr McKeller recently concluded six years of service as the City Councilwoman for District 3 (Northwest Tyler), where she also served as Deputy Mayor Pro Tem. Dr. McKellar, is the first African-American candidate to run for Mayor in Tyler's history.Councilwoman Joyce Johnson (Center, TX) City Council member for Center, Texas, first elected in May 2011 to present. Ms. Johnson is retired from the United States Postal Service. She is the president of the Shelby County Optimist Club, a board member of the Shelby County Children's Advocacy Board, a board member of Tri-County Action.Bishop Leroy Guillory Emerges as the Clear Front Runner in the City of Compton Mayoral Race. I am doing the work that I've done my entire life so it's easy for me to do the work that needed now more than ever! I am fighting to lower the taxes in Compton for the property owners this isn't going to be an easy fight not at all.Much of the support comes out of the fact that Bishop Guillory 'Spoke Truth' on Saturday, March 28, 2026, the City of Compton Mayoral Forum was held at Compton College, with six candidates vying for the position of Mayor. Among them, Bishop Leroy Guillory stood out as the clear residents' choice, with his strong leadership skills and community-driven approach.The forum, sponsored by the Compton Chamber of Commerce, provided an opportunity for the candidates to present their visions and plans for the city's future. Bishop Leroy Guillory, a well-respected National/International Human Rights Leader and Ombudsman General, impressed the audience with his comprehensive and practical solutions to the city's challenges."We are excited to see the community uniting behind this campaign and look forward to continued progress", said Jose Rodriguez. "This campaign is about the people for the people", he continued "If the people who don't vote told you the truth it would be like my story. I didn't see any of the past public officials until it was elections time and they would come to my house or church and say it's time to vote. What the Bishop is doing is fighting to help us the people!"

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