BattSwap Secures European Automotive Investment and Reports 4× Revenue Growth in 2025

Battswap

BattSwap completed 65,000+ battery swaps and drove 2M km in 2025. Europe's first commercial EV swap system is profitable, subsidy-free, and ready to scale.

We're removing the barriers that have kept logistics tied to fossil fuels.” — Co-founder and CEO of BattSwap

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Czech tech company BattSwap , a certified manufacturer of electric vehicles with swappable batteries, closed 2025 with revenue growing four times year-on-year and a claim no other European company can make: it is the first on the continent to run a rapid battery-swapping system for commercial fleets in full, daily commercial operation. The company has also brought on a strategic partner from the European automotive sector, giving it the capital and industrial backing it needs to scale fast across international markets."This investment is, above all, an accelerant toward our core goal — becoming the technology standard for urban logistics on a global scale," said Radek Janků, co-founder and CEO of BattSwap. "It confirms that our rapid battery-swap system has a real impact on the economics of electric mobility, and it allows us to scale both manufacturing and deployment in new markets."The Technology Changing the Math on EVsBattSwap has tackled two problems that have long held back large-scale electrification of commercial fleets: charging time and grid capacity. Instead of sitting idle at a charger for hours, a robotics-powered swapping station (roughly the size of a shipping container) can replace a depleted battery with a fully charged one in under three minutes. Think of it as pulling into a gas station, but for EVs.The energy profile is equally striking. BattSwap's stations draw just one-tenth of the power required by standard fast chargers. In normal operation, a single station can handle more than 100 swaps per day, serving up to 30 electric vehicles. For fleet operators, that means electrifying an entire depot without upgrading the local substation or laying new infrastructure.The company argues it is the first in the world capable of enabling 100% fleet electrification with no dependence on grid reinforcement, deployable immediately, anywhere. "We're removing the barriers that have kept logistics tied to fossil fuels," Janků said.BattSwap's vehicles are its own design, the product of more than a decade of development and testing. The compact vans carry a 25 kWh battery pack, deliver a range of roughly 120 km per run regardless of outside temperature, and feature a fully modular cargo area tailored to urban delivery, from groceries to pharmaceutical shipments.2025 by the NumbersLast year put the technology's operational maturity beyond doubt:–– 65,000+ battery swaps completed–– ~2,000,000 km driven in commercial service–– Zero hours of downtime due to charging–– 99.95% system reliability–– Profitable operations, without subsidies–– Lower running costs than diesel"We are the first in Europe with a fully functional, commercially deployed battery-swap system for urban logistics and fleets in everyday operation," Janků said. "Our results prove that electric mobility can be not just green, but genuinely economical."Rohlík.cz: A Marquee CustomerAmong BattSwap's clients is Rohlík.cz, Central Europe's largest online grocery platform. In the first four months of operation, Rohlík's BattSwap fleet in Prague covered more than 100,000 km – entirely without access to public charging infrastructure, replacing conventional fueling and charging altogether.About BattSwapFounded in 2015 by Radek Janků and Tomáš Veselý, BattSwap has developed a complete electric mobility ecosystem for urban logistics: proprietary electric vehicles, automated swapping stations, and fleet management software. The company holds vehicle manufacturer certification allowing it to enter international markets. Its flagship customer in the Czech Republic is Rohlík.cz, Central Europe's largest online supermarket.

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