BioSteel Named Official Hydration Sponsor of the Vancouver Sun Run, Canada’s Largest Running Event

Fueling the run with BioSteel

Partnership brings clean, performance-driven hydration to tens of thousands of participants at iconic national race

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioSteel Sports Inc. , a leader in clean, sugar-free sports hydration trusted by elite athletes, is proud to announce its partnership with the Vancouver Sun Run as the Official Hydration Sponsor of Canada’s largest running event.Taking place on April 19, 2026, the Vancouver Sun Run is a premier 10-kilometre road race that attracts tens of thousands of participants annually. The event also features a multi-day Sun Run Expo and a series of community activations, creating one of the most anticipated celebrations of fitness and community in the country.Through this partnership, BioSteel will support participants across every stage of the event experience—from pre-race preparation to post-race recovery—delivering clean, high-performance hydration designed to fuel athletes of all levels.“As one of Canada’s most iconic mass participation events, the Vancouver Sun Run represents everything BioSteel stands for—performance, community, and healthy living,” said Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel. “We’re proud to support runners and walkers from across the country with clean, performance-driven hydration and nutrition that helps them perform at their best and recover stronger.”As the Official Hydration Sponsor, BioSteel will be integrated throughout the event experience, including on-site activations at the Sun Run Expo and race day, product sampling for participants and VIPs, and brand visibility across event signage, digital platforms, and broadcast and social channels.The Vancouver Sun Run continues to serve as a cornerstone of Canada’s running community, bringing together participants of all ages and abilities in a shared celebration of movement, health, and community spirit.This partnership further reinforces BioSteel’s ongoing investment in Canadian sport and active lifestyles, expanding its presence at premier national events and strengthening its connection with communities across the country.About BioSteelBioSteel is a clean, premium sports hydration brand committed to providing high-quality, sugar-free electrolyte beverages made with natural ingredients. Trusted by professional athletes and active individuals alike, BioSteel fuels performance without compromise.About the Vancouver Sun RunThe Vancouver Sun Run is Canada’s largest 10K road race, attracting tens of thousands of participants each year. The event includes a two-day expo and a vibrant race-day experience that celebrates health, fitness, and community.

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