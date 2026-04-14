BioSteel Named Official Hydration Sponsor of the 2026 Toronto Marathon

BioSteel powers the Toronto Marathon

Ontario’s largest spring marathon to be fueled by clean, performance-driven hydration across all race distances

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioSteel , the premium sports hydration brand trusted by elite athletes, is proud to announce its partnership with the Toronto Marathon as the official hydration sponsor for the 2026 event — Ontario’s largest spring marathon.As part of this partnership, BioSteel will provide hydration across all on-course hydration stations, ensuring that participants competing in the full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K races are fueled with clean, high-performance hydration from start to finish.The Toronto Marathon is one of Canada’s premier running events, drawing thousands of participants each year and showcasing the best of endurance sport in a vibrant, city-wide celebration of fitness and community.“This event represents the spirit of performance, perseverance, and community. At BioSteel, our mission is to fuel athletes with clean, effective hydration and performance nutrition, and we are excited to support runners of all levels as they take on this incredible challenge,” said Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel.With a course that spans Toronto’s scenic streets and a race weekend that includes multiple distances for runners of all abilities, the Toronto Marathon continues to grow as a marquee event in the Canadian running calendar.BioSteel’s presence will be felt across the entire event, with hydration stations strategically placed along each course to support athletes at every stage of their race. Known for its zero-sugar, electrolyte-rich formulation, BioSteel provides a trusted solution for hydration and recovery — helping runners perform at their best.This partnership further reinforces BioSteel’s commitment to supporting athletes at all levels, from grassroots participation to elite competition, and to powering some of the most recognized sporting events across North America.About BioSteelBioSteel is a leading sports hydration and nutrition brand trusted by elite athletes, teams, and organizations worldwide. Known for its premium, clean-label products, BioSteel delivers zero-sugar hydration solutions formulated with essential electrolytes and high-quality ingredients to support peak performance and recovery. NSF Certified for Sport, BioSteel is committed to innovation, transparency, and fueling athletes at every level — from grassroots participation to the professional stage. With a focus on clean performance, BioSteel continues to set the standard for modern sports hydration.About the Toronto MarathonThe Toronto Marathon is one of Canada’s premier road racing events and Ontario’s largest spring marathon, attracting thousands of participants from across the country and around the world. Featuring a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K, the event offers a race experience for athletes of all levels — from elite competitors to first-time runners. Known for its scenic course through Toronto’s vibrant neighborhoods and its strong community atmosphere, the Toronto Marathon celebrates endurance, achievement, and the spirit of sport. Committed to delivering a world-class race experience, the event continues to grow as a staple in Canada’s running calendar.

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