Drew Gurley Earns Verified Status on Agent Review, Giving Consumers Confidence in His Medicare and Insurance Expertise

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Drew Gurley’s verified Agent Review profile highlights his Medicare and insurance expertise, helping consumers make informed decisions with trust and clarity

Being recognized as a Verified Agent is more than an achievement, it’s a responsibility” — Drew Gurley, EVP of Growth for Senior Market Advisors a

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drew Gurley, a licensed Medicare insurance agent and experienced health insurance professional with nearly 15 years in the industry, has earned Verified Agent status on Agent Review, a leading independent online platform connecting consumers with verified insurance professionals. As a Medicare broker serving clients locally and nationwide, Gurley and his team help Medicare beneficiaries evaluate Medicare coverage, plan options, and long-term healthcare strategies. The Verified Agent designation is awarded to insurance professionals who meet standards for licensing verification, DOI checks and consumer-first service. This recognition positions Gurley among a select group of trusted insurance advisors across the United States who are independently verified. “Being recognized as a Verified Agent is more than an achievement, it’s a responsibility,” said Drew Gurley. “Consumers today are looking for clarity, trust, and guidance in an increasingly complex insurance landscape. Agent Review is creating a platform that delivers exactly that.” With more than 80 percent of consumers beginning their search for Medicare and health insurance plans online, many individuals searching the term Medicare agent near me or Medicare broker near me are overwhelmed by fragmented information.Agent Review is transforming how consumers search for and connect with insurance agents by combining independent verification with education and localized discovery. The platform helps individuals and families better understand insurance options while connecting them with verified agents. With more than 80 percent of consumers beginning their search for life insurance, health insurance, and Medicare coverage many are overwhelmed by fragmented information and digital-only solutions. While consumers have become more informed, effective insurance planning still requires professional guidance. “Consumers are doing more research than ever before, but research alone does not equal results,” said Jonas Roeser, CEO and Co-Founder of Agent Review. “Insurance planning requires strategy. Without the right guidance, even well-intentioned decisions can fall short. Verified Agents like Drew represent a higher standard of trust and accountability.” Agent Review is free for the consumer to use and offers tools designed to support smarter insurance decisions, including cost-of-care calculators and multilingual translation features. These tools are especially valuable for individuals navigating Medicare enrollment, life insurance coverage options, and retirement planning strategies across diverse communities. As the insurance industry continues to evolve, verification is becoming a critical factor in consumer decision-making. Drew Gurley’s Verified Agent status reinforces his commitment to transparency, education, and delivering tailored insurance solutions that align with long-term financial goals. Consumers searching for " Medicare insurance agent near me " can confidently connect with professionals like Drew Gurley through Agent Review’s trusted platform.About Drew GurleyWith more than 15 years of experience in the insurance industry, Drew Gurley is a licensed insurance agent who has built a reputation for helping Medicare beneficiaries make confident, informed decisions about their Medicare coverage and health insurance plans. As an independent agent and Medicare broker, Drew works with multiple insurance companies to provide unbiased guidance across Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare supplement insurance, and prescription drug plans. Drew is known for simplifying complex Medicare options and helping clients navigate enrollment, plan selection, and long-term healthcare planning. Drew’s expertise has been recognized by outlets such as Forbes, MarketWatch, and Inc., but what matters most is helping clients find the right Medicare plan while ensuring clarity, confidence, and long-term security. Drew currently serves as EVP of Growth for Senior Market Advisors and has been a senior sales leader with The Legacy Group (LG-3) in St. Louis for over a decade.About Agent ReviewAgent Review is the nation’s leading independent platform for verified insurance professionals, built to enhance consumer trust, education, and transparency. Consumers can research insurance topics, compare options, and connect with verified agents based on credentials, expertise, and performance. At the same time, Agent Review empowers insurance professionals to establish credibility, strengthen their digital presence, and improve discoverability in an increasingly AI-driven, search-first world helping them stand out online and build more trusted client relationships.

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