Giggles & You Launches Stobbi on Kickstarter: Handcrafted Wooden Step Stool Designed to Reclaim the Unplugged Childhood

SPRINGFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial materials and purely utilitarian products increasingly dominate children's spaces, early childhood design company Giggles & You is asking a different question: Are these objects worthy of a place in a child's world? Today, the company answers that question with the Kickstarter launch of Stobbi , a thoughtfully designed, animal-themed wooden step stool crafted to bring joy, imagination, and independence back into everyday family routines.Made from solid natural hardwood, Stobbi combines sustainable materials with modern research on early childhood development. Designed to optimize safety and balance, the stool features a wide stable base, sturdy construction, and gentle curves. Whether washing hands, brushing teeth, using the toilet, or helping at the kitchen counter, Stobbi gives children a stable and supportive way to step up with confidence.However, Stobbi is more than just a functional household product. It represents a movement toward a more natural, hands-on, and engaging childhood."Stobbi began with a simple belief that childhood develops through real experiences," said Abhishek and Vinayak, the brothers and founders behind Giggles & You. "We wanted to create something beautiful and natural that helps children learn by doing, explore everyday routines with confidence, and enjoy a more unplugged way of growing up. We believe childhood should be filled with warmth, imagination, and beauty, shared not only by the child but by the whole family."The Science of "Storification"Stobbi stands out in a crowded market of plastic, disposable toddler products through its unique approach to "storification." With friendly character designs including Doe the Turtle, Ray the Panda, and Mei the Butterfly, Stobbi turns a practical object into a familiar companion. This playful identity encourages children to connect emotionally with the stool, transforming daily chores into opportunities for participation, discovery, and growth.The design philosophy behind Stobbi is simple: (Simplicity + Stool + Stories) x Intelligent Design. By helping children join in real-life routines, Stobbi encourages curiosity, independence, and a sense of accomplishment through simple acts that are both playful and meaningful.Built for Legacy, Not LandfillsThe launch of Stobbi also reflects Giggles & You's commitment to sustainability and timeless craftsmanship. Crafted from real, solid wood rather than MDF or disposable synthetic materials, Stobbi brings texture, warmth, and a sense of calm into the home. It is built to last for years, designed to be passed down with love and shared across families and generations.Kickstarter Campaign DetailsThe Kickstarter campaign gives early backers the first opportunity to support the launch of Stobbi and secure special introductory pricing. The campaign goes live today, April 11, 2026. The first 200 VIP backers will receive an exclusive 40% off the retail price.Giggles & You invites parents, grandparents, and design-conscious families to support a product that encourages children to grow through movement, imagination, and hands-on participation in the world around them.To learn more about Stobbi and support the campaign, visit the Kickstarter page starting April 11:About Giggles & YouGiggles & You was founded by Abhishek and Vinayak, two brothers working closely across vision, design, and execution to create products for a more authentic childhood experience. The company values simplicity of design and purpose, creating objects that blend inspirations from science, storytelling, art, and beauty into everyday life. Their work is inspired by real family routines, focusing on timeless products made from natural, sustainable materials that are built to last and made to be loved.

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