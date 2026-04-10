Panama and For Nature Sign Strategic Agreement Advancing Universal Declaration of the Rights of Nature at United Nations

Juan Carlos Navarro, Panama’s Minister of Environment, and Callie Veelenturf, Founder of For Nature and Executive Director of The Leatherback Project, sign agreement to advance a Universal Declaration of the Rights of Nature (Photo credit: Antonio Chen / AOP)

For Nature supports landmark step toward global recognition of nature’s intrinsic rights

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a historic development, the Government of Panama and For Nature have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly advance the adoption of a Universal Declaration of the Rights of Nature before the United Nations General Assembly, marking a significant milestone in the growing global movement to recognize ecosystems and species as rights-bearing entities.The initiative is being funded in full by the Alfred Kobacker and Elizabeth Trimbach Fund (AKET Fund) in partnership with the National Geographic Society, reflecting a commitment to accelerate this emerging global framework at a moment when it is most urgently needed.“Panama is not signing a document. Panama is signing a commitment to the future,” said Juan Carlos Navarro, Minister of Environment for the Republic of Panama. “The nature of this country does not belong only to us. It belongs to those who come after us, and this agreement is how we protect it.”The agreement, formalized at a press event in Panama on Friday, positions Panama once again at the forefront of international efforts to redefine humanity’s relationship with the natural world. As the first country in Latin America to carry its domestic Rights of Nature framework into a formal multilateral initiative, Panama is taking an important step in elevating this legal and ethical paradigm onto the global stage.“This is a historic and deeply hopeful moment for the Rights of Nature movement,” said Callie Veelenturf, Founder of For Nature and Executive Director of The Leatherback Project. “Panama has already demonstrated global leadership by recognizing Nature as a subject of rights in its own laws, and now it is bringing that vision to the world stage at a moment when science makes clear that incremental change is no longer enough. By advancing a Universal Declaration at the United Nations, Panama is helping to catalyze a global movement that redefines humanity’s relationship with the natural world. This is how we move from isolated progress to lasting, systemic change.”The agreement is expected to help build international momentum toward a Universal Declaration of the Rights of Nature, an effort aimed at establishing a shared global framework recognizing that ecosystems, species, and natural systems possess inherent rights, including the rights to exist, persist, regenerate, and be restored. This work is aligned with Panama’s Law 287 and its broader environmental foreign policy.The Rights of Nature movement represents a fundamental shift from treating Nature as property toward recognizing it as part of an interconnected community of life. Rooted in Indigenous worldviews and advanced through decades of legal and philosophical development, the movement has gained traction globally, including Ecuador’s constitutional recognition in 2008 and subsequent legal frameworks and court decisions across over 40 countries.“This is the kind of moment we believe philanthropy should exist to accelerate,” said Alfred Kobacker and Elizabeth Trimbach, founders of the Alfred Kobacker and Elizabeth Trimbach Fund (AKET Fund). “The Rights of Nature is not an abstract idea—it is a necessary evolution in how humanity understands its place in the living world. Panama’s leadership at the United Nations signals that this shift is no longer theoretical. It is underway. We are thrilled to underwrite this historic initiative by committing to fully fund its complete three-year budget, empowering the scientists, advocates, and policymakers helping bring it to life.”About For NatureFor Nature (the Callie Veelenturf For Nature Foundation) is a global initiative sponsored by the Alfred Kobacker and Elizabeth Trimbach Fund (AKET Fund) and the National Geographic Society dedicated to advancing the Rights of Nature through science, policy, and public engagement. Working with partners around the world, For Nature supports efforts to recognize and protect the intrinsic rights of ecosystems and species, helping to drive systemic change in how humanity relates to the natural world.

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