DR. MICHAEL VLAD NAMED ONE OF IAOTP’S TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Vlad at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, is proud to announce that Dr. Michael Vlad , Co-Founder & Managing Partner at the MJ Executive Hospitality Group has been recognized by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders for 2026 for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and innovation in his field.Inclusion in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is a prestigious honor, awarded to only 50 professionals worldwide who exemplify courage, vision, and lasting impact in their fields. These honorees are chosen for their resilience, passion, and transformative contributions to society. Each will have a dedicated chapter in Volume 5 of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, set for release in 2026. Michael Vlad will receive this recognition at IAOTP's Award Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.With over three decades of experience in the hospitality and nonprofit sectors, Dr. Vlad has proven himself to be an expert in his industry. He has successfully led high-end organizations while driving strategic impact, fundraising success, and sustained organizational growth. For the past 12 years, as CEO and General Manager of The Argyle Club, a nonprofit private club, he oversaw all aspects of operations, from financial strategy to member engagement, ensuring an exceptional experience while advancing a strong philanthropic mission. Under his leadership, the organization raised over $3 million annually to support biomedical research and the fight against infectious diseases. He recently became the Co-Founder & Managing Partner of MJ Executive Hospitality Group; a boutique executive search company specializing in hospitality and nonprofit executive roles.As he enters this next chapter, Dr. Vlad remains committed to redefining executive leadership within the executive hospitality and nonprofit sectors. Through his newly founded boutique search firm, he is dedicated to identifying and placing principled, high-impact leaders who understand that stewardship, culture, and character matter as much as performance. He firmly believes that organizations thrive when leadership is anchored in integrity, accountability, and a genuine commitment to service.Dr. Vlad leads with the belief that excellence is achieved through empowerment, innovation, and integrity. He is passionate about fostering a strong organizational culture where teams are inspired to excel, think creatively, and embrace continuous growth. He firmly believes that a culturally diverse and inclusive workforce is essential to long-term sustainability and success. In addition, he actively champions initiatives that cultivate talent, drive engagement, and enhance operational excellence.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, hospitality and nonprofit finance, board engagement and governance, executive management, marketing and strategy, financial analysis, fundraising campaigns, and strategic planning.Dr. Vlad earned his Master’s degree in Hospitality Management from Cornell University and completed executive education through the CEO Program at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. He recently earned his Professional Doctorate in Luxury Hospitality and Brand Strategy from the European International University–Paris.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Vlad has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will also be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In 2025, he was awarded Top CEO of the Year in Hospitality and Nonprofit. He will be honored for his recent selection to be featured in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication at the Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, December 2026Looking back, Dr. Vlad attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to empower people going into the field.For more information, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-vlad-acnp-344b7718/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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