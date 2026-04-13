Intellijoint Surgical and Insurgical Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Orthopaedic Technology

Collaboration combines surgical navigation and single-use power tools to support efficient, practical, and cost-conscious joint replacement procedures.

Facilities are looking for technology that is easier to adopt, simpler to support, and financially practical. Intellijoint and Insurgical are a natural fit, particularly in the ASC environment.” — Alex McLachlan

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellijoint Surgical, a Canadian medical technology company focused on surgical planning and navigation for total joint replacements, and Insurgical, an Austin-based developer of single-use powered instruments for orthopaedic procedures, today announced a strategic partnership focused on advancing a more efficient, practical, and cost-conscious approach to joint replacement surgery in the United States.Through the partnership, Intellijoint Surgical's US Sales Team will offer Insurgical's single-use power tools alongside the Intellijoint Navigation System. Together, the two products address a growing need: predictable and consistent joint replacements without added complexity, volume-linked implant restrictions, or capital costs. Intellijoint provides an open platform, surgeon-controlled navigation system for total hip and knee arthroplasty, while Insurgical brings power tools that are factory tested, terminally sterilized, and ready the moment you open the pack. Both companies share the belief that, as joint replacement procedures increasingly move to ambulatory surgery centers and cost-sensitive facilities, the next generation of orthopaedic technology will be defined by solutions that are open, practical, and economically accessible.“This partnership brings together two solutions that make immediate sense in today’s market,” said Alex McLachlan, Vice President of Sales at Intellijoint Surgical. “Facilities are looking for technology that is easier to adopt, simpler to support, and financially practical. Intellijoint and Insurgical are a natural fit, particularly in the ASC environment, and we also see a strong opportunity in hospital settings.”In addition to the commercial agreement, the partnership includes a co-development initiative to explore the integration of Intellijoint Surgical’s tracking and navigation technology with Insurgical’s next-generation power tool platform. The co-development effort is currently in the planning phase, with additional details regarding design and commercialization to be announced at a later date.“While this partnership creates immediate value for surgeons and facilities, we’re equally excited about where it can lead,” said Armen Bakirtzian, Co-Founder and CEO of Intellijoint Surgical. “By exploring how Intellijoint’s navigation and tracking capabilities can work alongside Insurgical’s next-generation power platform, we see real potential to help shape the future of more efficient, practical, and economically accessible joint replacement technology.”“Insurgical was built on the idea that orthopaedic power tools should deliver a higher standard of efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness in the OR,” said Pete Aman, President and CEO of Insurgical. “Intellijoint Surgical has built that same kind of standard in hip and knee navigation. Together, we are laying the groundwork for what next-generation orthopaedic technology can look like.”Surgeons and care teams interested in learning more are encouraged to contact their Intellijoint Surgical sales representative, emailing customerservice@intellijointsurgical.com or visiting intellijointsurgical.com and insurgical.com.

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