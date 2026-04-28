Ignite Medical Resorts OKC Sees Strong Patient Engagement and Functional Progress with Smart Therapy™

Brandy Harris, Physical Therapy Assistant at Ignite Medical Resorts OKC Ignite Medical Resorts OKC, Patient trying the Smart Therapy Complete Solution Ignite Medical Resorts OKC, Therapist trying the Smart Therapy Complete Solution

Testimonial by Brandy Harris, Physical Therapist Assistant at Ignite Medical Resorts OKC

They don’t realize they’re doing therapy. They’re just having fun.” — Brandy Harris

EULESS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Ignite Medical Resorts OKC, the rehabilitation team is seeing how immersive therapy can shift not only how patients move, but how they feel about the recovery process itself. By integrating Neuro Rehab VR’s Smart Therapy™ Complete Solution into daily care, the team has supported patients with a wide range of needs, from reaction timing and balance to confidence, engagement, and emotional regulation.

For Brandy Harris, Physical Therapist Assistant at Ignite Medical Resorts OKC, what stood out most was how naturally the system fit into patient care and how quickly patients began to connect with it. After spending time learning the system and understanding how to guide patients through it, she found it easier to introduce and explain it, which helped patients feel more comfortable stepping into something new. “I feel really good about it,” Brandy shared. That early confidence carried directly into her sessions, where patients became more willing to engage and explore what they were capable of.

That engagement became especially clear during a patient's work through the driving simulator, where reaction time improved significantly over the course of treatment. What began as slower, more cautious responses gradually shifted into quicker, more controlled reactions as the patient became more familiar with the experience. Alongside those measurable improvements, there was also a noticeable increase in confidence. “He has improved his reaction time tremendously,” Brandy explained. “And he’s gaining confidence with his ability to react.” As the patient continued progressing, the focus expanded beyond reaction timing into more complex activities that challenged balance and proprioception.

As therapy advanced, that same patient began working in standing, where initial hesitation was evident. At first, he relied on external support to feel stable, unsure how he would perform in a more immersive and dynamic environment. Over time, however, that hesitation began to fade as familiarity grew. “At first, he wanted to hold onto something,” Brandy said. “But once he got more used to it, he was able to stand there confidently and reach.” That shift reflected more than just physical progress; it showed a growing trust in his own movement and ability.

Across patients, the team has noticed a consistent shift in how therapy is experienced. Rather than focusing on repetition or effort, patients become immersed in the activity itself, allowing them to move more naturally and with less self-consciousness. This change has made sessions feel shorter and more enjoyable, often leading patients to express surprise at how quickly time has passed. “They don’t realize they’re doing therapy,” Brandy shared. “They’re just having fun.” That level of engagement has translated into more movement, more participation, and a more positive overall therapy experience.

In some cases, that engagement has led to unexpected breakthroughs. One patient with very limited mobility demonstrated significantly more movement than previously observed during a session centered around activities of daily living. By focusing on completing a task rather than thinking about her limitations, she was able to push further into movement. “She was actually moving and leaning more than we’ve ever seen her,” Brandy explained. “She was so focused on trying to get the item that she pushed herself further.” Moments like these highlight how immersive experiences can help patients move beyond perceived limits and reconnect with what they are capable of doing.

Beyond physical progress, the team has also found meaningful ways to support patients emotionally. During one session, a patient experiencing high anxiety was able to use a calming environment to regulate while still participating in gentle functional movement. Instead of stopping therapy altogether, the team was able to meet the patient where she was and adjust the approach. “We were still able to get her into a calming state and still get some functional motion,” Brandy said. That balance between emotional support and physical progress created a safer, more productive experience for the patient.

For the team at Ignite Medical Resorts OKC, these experiences reflect a broader impact that goes beyond individual exercises. They highlight how confidence, engagement, and emotional comfort can directly influence functional outcomes. As patients begin to feel more capable and less restricted, those improvements carry over into safety awareness, reaction timing, and overall mobility. “It starts with building that confidence,” Brandy explained. “Then you see improvements in safety awareness, timing, and overall mobility.”

As rehabilitation continues to evolve, Ignite Medical Resorts OKC is embracing approaches that meet patients where they are, physically, cognitively, and emotionally. By creating an environment where therapy feels less like a task and more like an experience, the team is helping patients stay motivated, move more freely, and reconnect with their progress in a meaningful way. And at the center of it all is something simple, yet powerful. “It’s really fun,” Brandy said. “And that makes a big difference.”

About Ignite Medical Resorts OKC

Ignite Medical Resorts OKC is a post-acute rehabilitation and skilled nursing facility dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centered care in a resort-style setting. With a focus on short-term rehabilitation, the facility combines advanced therapy services with a hospitality-driven approach to help patients regain strength, mobility, and independence. By integrating innovative technologies alongside clinical expertise, Ignite Medical Resorts OKC is committed to creating a more engaging and effective recovery experience.

About Neuro Rehab VR

Neuro Rehab VR is a ‘smart rehab’ solution provider that leverages AI, immersive therapeutic activities, and clinical insights to redefine patient engagement, streamline clinician workflows, and enhance operational efficiency. Its Smart Therapy™ Complete Solution combines gamified, personalized therapy with AI-driven automation to deliver clinically validated outcomes across hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, and more.

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