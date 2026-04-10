Mobridge Area Project Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 12 and S.D. Highway 1806

For Immediate Release:

Friday, April 10, 2026

Contact:

John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-961-4930

MOBRIDGE, S.D. - On Monday, April 13, 2026, a project is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 12 from Mobridge west approximately 15 miles and on S.D. Highway 1806 both north and south of Highway 12. The Highway 12 project will primarily involve pipe and guardrail corner improvements on the shoulders of the highway.

On Highway 1806 north of Highway 12, work will include mainline pipe installations and short grading sections. Traffic will be reduced to one-half width in these work zones during daytime hours, with flaggers and a pilot car guiding the traveling public.

On Highway 1806 south of Highway 12, work will focus on a slide repair. Traffic will be controlled with stop signs through the work zone. At times during the daytime, flaggers and a pilot car will guide the traveling public.

Commuters should be alert through the entire work zone for workers adjacent to moving traffic, construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zones, and changing traffic patterns.

The prime contractor on this $24.5 million project is Central Specialties, Inc., of Alexandria, MN. The overall completion date for this multi-year project is Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional information, construction timelines, and project maps on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/mobridge1806.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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