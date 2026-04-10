Gene and Cell Therapy Spotlighted in Resurrection LA Premiere May 1–7 as San Rocco Therapeutics Advances Toward a Cure

Resurrection Poster Joe Mantegna in Resurrection Left to Right, Megan Euker, Patrick Girondi, Ronnie Marmo, Janelle Marmo, Kathrine Kohl, Joe Mantegna, Brian Connors, Ian Fisher

I am deeply humbled by the decades of support from people around the world. It is an honor to share this painful yet powerful fight and the hope it represents.” — Patrick Girondi, SRT Founder and Writer/Producer, Resurrection

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Rocco Productions announces the upcoming premiere of Resurrection , a feature film inspired by the real-world scientific and medical journey to develop curative gene therapies for Sickle Cell Disease and Beta Thalassemia. The film will premiere May 1 through May 7, 2026 at the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica, California.The film is rooted in the true story of Patrick Girondi, founder of San Rocco Therapeutics , whose transition from a successful trader in stocks, commodities and indexes in Chicago to biomedical innovation was driven by his son’s diagnosis with Thalassemia. Over the past 32 years, his work has contributed to advancing gene therapy approaches designed to move beyond symptom management toward a functional cure.San Rocco Therapeutics is nearing clinical trials with a lentiviral gene therapy designed to restore functional adult hemoglobin (HbA) in patients with Sickle Cell Disease and transfusion-dependent Beta Thalassemia. The program prioritizes efficiency, scalability, and affordability to expand patient access. As portrayed in the film, SRT’s scientific progress was deliberately sabotaged and its work misappropriated by industry actors driven by financial gain. Legal public records illustrate these events, revealing how this greed obstructed the advancement of a cure, and cost lives.SRT’s scientific progress has been supported through collaboration with leading academic researchers, including Frank Park, PhD of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and Andrew Wilber, PhD of the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. Both scientists have been awarded the distinguished Orphan Dream Award in recognition of their contributions to advancing gene therapy for rare diseases. They will be formally recognized during the Resurrection premiere.Written by Patrick Girondi and directed by Brian Connors, the film reflects the broader scientific and personal journey behind these efforts. Connors, an experienced filmmaker, actor and producer, has built a career around independent storytelling grounded in real-world themes. The film stars Joe Mantegna, an award-winning actor known for his work in The Godfather Part III and Criminal Minds, and for his Tony Award-winning performance in Glengarry Glen Ross. The cast also includes Ronnie Marmo, known for his acclaimed stage work I’m Not a Comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce; Janelle Marmo, an actress and producer with television and independent film credits; Kathrine Kohl, a Danish-born actress and producer known for Jacob the Baker; and Ian Fisher, an international actor, producer, and award-winning cinematographer with credits including The Lincoln Lawyer, Angelyne, and Leatherface.In parallel with the film’s release, P.G. Cuschieri will publish the related book, Resurrection of Cell and Gene Therapy, later this year. The book chronicles 14 years of Girondi’s relentless effort to cure his son and others, detailing the scientific, financial, and institutional barriers encountered along the way. Drawing on the publicly available court documents, it describes how innovative therapies aimed at curing Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease—at significantly lower cost—faced extraordinary challenges within a system often driven by financial incentives. The book underscores the urgent need for a more patient-centered approach to biomedical innovation.The premiere of Resurrection comes at a pivotal moment for the cell and gene therapy field, as the industry continues to evolve toward more sustainable, efficient, and accessible models of care. San Rocco Therapeutics is positioned within this next phase, advancing a program that seeks to combine curative potential with broader global access – a remarkably lower dollar cost. Namely, one third of the price demand of big pharma.Joe Mantegna is expected to attend the May 1 opening during the 3:15 screening and is expected to greet attendees at the 5:20 showing. Cast and Crew from the movie expected to attend also include Patrick Girondi, Brian Connors, Ronnie Marmo, Janelle Marmo, Ian Fisher, Kathrine Kohl, and Megan Euker.Girondi had said that greed has cost billions of dollars and thousands of patient’s lives. He stated, “I am deeply humbled by the decades of support from people around the world. It is an honor to share this painful yet powerful fight and the hope it represents.”San Rocco Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare genetic blood disorders, including Sickle Cell Disease and Beta Thalassemia. The company is committed to advancing treatments that are not only effective, but also practical and accessible for patients worldwide.Media, Scientific, and Investor Inquiries:For press inquiries, interviews, screening opportunities, distribution, or streaming discussions, please contact: Megan Euker, Agent/Producer at megan@sanroccoproductions.comDisclaimer: San Rocco Productions and San Rocco Therapeutics' goal is gene therapy for Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia. The entities operate independently. Profits from the Resurrection film will go directly to Sickle Cell and Thalassemia research.

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