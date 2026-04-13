HomeFront Haven Launches Renewal Retreat in Virginia Beach, Supporting Military Spouses During Deployment

Patty Sandoval, Founder of HomeFront Haven Active Duty Military Spouse with her Children Image 1

This is about catching people before they fall” — Patty Sandoval

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when military families are carrying more than ever, HomeFront Haven is stepping in with something radically simple and deeply needed: connection before crisis. From April 17–19, 2026, HomeFront Haven will host its inaugural Renewal Retreat in Virginia Beach, welcoming military spouses from across the Hampton Roads community for a 3-day, 2-night immersive experience designed to restore energy, rebuild resilience, and reconnect individuals who are often quietly holding everything together at home.

This is not a crisis response program. It is something far more proactive. HomeFront Haven is a fiscally sponsored program of Veterans Collaborative, created to provide rank-blind, judgment-free, clinically informed community care for military spouses and partners navigating every phase of the deployment cycle. Its mission is simple and powerful: no one carries the home front alone.

Founded by Patty Sandoval, a Navy spouse of more than a decade and a public health professional, the program was born from lived experience. After navigating deployment firsthand, Sandoval identified a critical gap in support systems. While resources often exist in moments of crisis, there was little available to help spouses before they reached a breaking point.

HomeFront Haven was built to change that. “This is about catching people before they fall,” said Sandoval. “We’re creating a space where spouses feel seen, supported, and connected long before stress becomes overwhelming.”

The Virginia Beach retreat will serve military spouses currently experiencing or recently impacted by deployment, including individuals whose service members are actively supporting Operation Epic Fury. For many, this season brings heightened uncertainty, emotional strain, and isolation.

HomeFront Haven offers a different experience: a soft place to land. Participants will engage in a thoughtfully designed program that blends peer support, wellness practices, and evidence-based programming. Through a collaboration with The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at The Up Center, attendees will also participate in clinician-informed workshops focused on stress management and overall well-being.

What makes the model unique is its emphasis on connection before arrival. In the weeks leading up to the retreat, participants have already been supported by HomeFront Haven’s Anchor Guides, trained peer facilitators who provide consistent outreach and encouragement. Early feedback has revealed a powerful truth: even simple check-ins can significantly reduce feelings of isolation.

The urgency of this work has only intensified. Recent global events, including escalating conflict in the Middle East, have reinforced the emotional weight carried by military families. In response, HomeFront Haven conducted individualized outreach to each retreat participant, demonstrating its commitment to proactive, human-centered care.

This inaugural retreat is made possible through the generosity of individual donors and key partners, including a donation from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Navy Supply Corps Foundation, and a grant from the Sundt Foundation.

The experience will conclude with a meaningful community dinner hosted in partnership with Fogo de Chão Virginia Beach, offering participants a moment to reflect, celebrate, and reconnect before returning home.

Looking ahead, HomeFront Haven plans to host two retreats in 2026, with expansion to four retreats in 2027, scaling its reach to serve more military spouses across the country. Because when you support the person holding everything together, you strengthen everything connected to them. By investing in military spouses, HomeFront Haven is not only improving individual well-being, but also reinforcing family stability and overall mission readiness.

About HomeFront Haven: HomeFront Haven is a fiscally sponsored program of Veterans Collaborative dedicated to supporting military spouses and partners through every phase of the deployment cycle. Through preventative, community-based care, the organization provides connection, structure, and clinically informed support designed to ensure that no one carries the home front alone. For more information please visit: https://www.homefronthaven.org

About Veterans Collaborative: Veterans Collaborative is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving Veterans, service members, and their families by strengthening access to critical resources, opportunity, and community support through a centralized network. Through community-first partnerships, fiscal sponsorship, and collaborative programs, Veterans Collaborative helps local leaders and mission-driven initiatives build practical solutions that improve lives and expand impact for those who have served our Nation. For more information please visit: https://www.veteranscollaborative.org

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