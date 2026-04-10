RV Overnights Celebrates National Pet Day with over $1,000+ in Pet Discounts and New Brand Partnerships

With nearly 70% of RVers traveling with pets and 92% of RV Overnights hosts welcoming them, RVO is serving this fast-growing segment of travelers.

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of National Pet Day, RV Overnights, a membership platform connecting RV travelers with unique overnight stays across the United States, today announced its pet-friendly discount offerings through a network of innovative pet brand partners. With nearly 70% of RVers traveling with pets and 92% of RV Overnights hosts welcoming them, the company is doubling down on serving this fast-growing segment of travelers.At the forefront of these partnerships is a curated group of leading pet innovators, including Dutch, a leader in virtual veterinary care; Pumpkin Wellness Club, offering preventative pet care and wellness support; and Necto, a cutting-edge pet monitoring solution designed to keep pets safe and connected wherever travel takes them. These premier partners bring added peace of mind and convenience to pet owners on the road.RV Overnights has also partnered with a diverse group of trusted pet brands that complement the RV lifestyle with pets. These include Raw Paws Dog Food and Honest Paws for high-quality nutrition and wellness products; DIYK9 for training and enrichment; Bio-Groom for grooming essentials; Trail Teck for rugged outdoor pet gear; SpotOn for advanced GPS pet containment; The Kind Pet for thoughtfully designed pet products; and DNA My Dog for dog health and DNA testing.Through these partnerships, RV Overnights members gain access to over $1,000 in exclusive pet-related discounts designed to enhance the travel experience for both pets and their owners.“RV travelers don’t leave their pets behind. They bring them along for the adventure,” said Rob Case, CEO at RV Overnights. “By partnering with innovative and trusted pet brands, we’re making it easier for our members to care for their pets while enjoying unique stays across the country.”As RV travel continues to grow in popularity, RV Overnights remains committed to building a community and ecosystem that supports the full lifestyle of its members, pets included.For more information about RV Overnights and its partner network, visit www.rvovernights.com/pages/pets Media Contact:Heather KuhChief of Staff, RV Overnightsheather@rvovernights.com

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