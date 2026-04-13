Savant Invites Finance Leaders to Exclusive Webinar: Automated SOX Compliance, Delivered

Savant Labs Logo

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savant Labs invites CFOs, Controllers, Tax and Finance leaders to an exclusive live webinar showcasing a new breakthrough release delivering automated SOX compliance and audit-ready AI workflows.Finance teams operating in SOX-regulated environments have long faced a tradeoff: move fast with automation, or maintain control, auditability, and governance manually. Savant’s will showcase use cases that eliminate that tradeoff.Join this live session to see how Savant:● Automates SOX compliance natively with built-in logs, approvals, and version control● Generates audit-ready records automatically—no manual tracking or shadow systems● Enforces segregation of duties through structured, approval-gated workflows● Accelerates processing up to 5x faster with the new Lightning Engine● Extracts data from complex financial documents using prebuilt AI templates● Connects seamlessly to ERP and data systems including SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft FabricThis free session features a live walkthrough of automated, governed workflows in action—and how finance teams can operationalize AI without compromising compliance.Date: April 23, 2026Time: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ETDuration: 45 minutesThe webinar is free, ending with a questions and answers session with heads of Savant’s product and customer teams. Register today or online at www.savantlabs.io About Savant LabsSavant Labs is an AI automation platform that transforms raw, messy data into governed, repeatable outputs with a complete audit trail. Designed specifically for tax, accounting, and finance teams, Savant is purpose-built for the complexity, compliance requirements, and data challenges that define enterprise financial operations, and is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies including Rover, Abzena, Million Dollar Baby Company, and Arrive Logistics. To learn more or request a personalized demo, visit savantlabs.io.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.