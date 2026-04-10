DR. TESSA M. MEYER SELECTED AS TOP COSMETIC SURGEON OF THE YEAR 2026 BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Tessa Meyer at their annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Dr. Tessa M. Meyer, MD, BCCS, as Top Cosmetic Surgeon of 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With nearly a decade of experience in the medical field, Dr. Tessa M. Meyer, MD, BCCS, has established herself as a rising leader and expert in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. A highly skilled and results driven surgeon, Dr. Meyer currently serves as a general, cosmetic, and reconstructive surgeon with Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates in Oklahoma City, where she performs a wide range of aesthetic and restorative procedures involving the face, breast, and body. In this role, she works closely with patients to develop personalized surgical plans while maintaining the highest standards of safety, innovation and excellence in care.Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates is a premier surgical practice dedicated to providing advanced cosmetic and reconstructive procedures designed to help patients achieve natural-looking, confidence-enhancing results. The practice is known for its commitment to precision, modern surgical techniques, and individualized care, making it a trusted destination for individuals seeking both aesthetic and restorative procedures.Dr. Meyer’s current and previous roles include cosmetic surgeon, general surgery resident at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, and cosmetic surgery fellow through the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. She specializes in facial procedures, breast procedures, body contouring, and reconstructive techniques. Recognized for her precision, creativity, and artistic approach, Dr. Meyer combines advanced surgical expertise with aesthetic vision to deliver transformative results while advancing innovation and excellence in cosmetic surgery.Before embarking on her professional career, Dr. Meyer earned a Bachelor of Science from Trinity Western University in British Columbia, Canada. She later obtained her Doctor of Medicine from St. George’s University School of Medicine, followed by a general surgery residency at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. She then completed a cosmetic surgery fellowship in Oklahoma City through the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, further refining her expertise in advanced aesthetic procedures and surgical innovation.Throughout her illustrious career, she has received numerous awards and international recognition. Dr. Tessa M. Meyer will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, she will receive the prestigious Top Cosmetic Surgeon of the Year Award at IAOTP’s annual awards gala, held at the iconic The Plaza Hotel in New York City.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Dr. Tessa M. Meyer for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make., Dr. Meyer is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at the gala."In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Meyer remains actively involved in professional organizations, including the American College of Surgeons, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, Women in Cosmetic Surgery, and the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, where she serves as a diplomate, oral board examiner, and written examination committee member.Alongside her successful career, Dr. Meyer is deeply committed to community engagement and global outreach. She has volunteered on international medical mission trips and participated in community service initiatives, including school programs, soup kitchens, food drives, tutoring services, and charitable fundraising events. She has also provided pro bono surgical care at free clinics serving underserved populations, demonstrating her dedication to improving access to quality healthcare and making a meaningful difference in others' lives.Looking back, Dr. Tessa M. Meyer attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, mentors, and her parents' support. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. Looking ahead, Dr. Meyer continues to focus on advancing surgical techniques and innovation in the field of cosmetic surgery.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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