Harrylall Industrial Holdings Group Acquires Byford Machine-Tool Inc. To Expand Precision Machining Platform

The HIH Group expands its U.S machining footprint with the acquisition of Byford Machine-Tool Inc, reinforcing its commitment to American manufacturing

Our acquisition of Byford reflects our long-term commitment to investing in American precision manufacturing while preserving the customer-first values that made Byford successful since 1956” — Kelvin Harrylall

VALLEY MILLS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harrylall Industrial Holdings Group Inc. Acquires Byford Machine-Tool Inc., Expanding Its Precision Manufacturing Capabilities Across the U.S.Harrylall Industrial Holdings Group Inc. (HIHG), a U.S.-based industrial investment company specializing in the acquisition and growth of precision machining businesses serving all major markets, announced the acquisition of Byford Machine-Tool Inc., a highly regarded CNC machine shop located in Valley Mills, Texas.The acquisition expands HIHG’s national manufacturing presence and reinforces its commitment to supporting American-made precision machining and industrial production.Founded in 1956, Byford Machine-Tool has earned a stellar reputation for delivering high-quality machining services and exceptional customer care. Many of its clients have worked with the company for over 20 years — a testament to its dedication, craftsmanship, and reliability. Byford’s team takes pride in exceeding customer expectations through clear communication, on-time delivery, and attention to every detail throughout the production process.“This acquisition marks an important step forward for HIHG as we continue to expand our manufacturing footprint,” said Kelvin Harrylall, Chief Executive Officer of Harrylall Industrial Holdings Group Inc. “Byford Machine-Tool’s 70-year history, customer-first values, and highly skilled team align perfectly with our mission to strengthen and sustain precision manufacturing across the United States.”Byford Machine-Tool will continue operations under its existing name and management, with Kevin Erickson serving as General Manager. HIHG plans to provide strategic investment and modern equipment upgrades to support Byford’s growth, enhance efficiency, and expand services to new markets.“We’re proud to become part of the Harrylall Industrial Holdings Group family,” said Kevin Erickson, General Manager of Byford Machine-Tool Inc. “Our shared commitment to quality and innovation ensures we will continue exceeding customer expectations while positioning Byford for long-term success.”About Harrylall Industrial Holdings Group Inc.Harrylall Industrial Holdings Group Inc. (HIHG) is a U.S.-based industrial investment firm focused on acquiring and scaling precision manufacturing and CNC machining companies across North America. HIHG invests in established businesses with strong reputations, experienced teams, and opportunities for growth across key industrial sectors including energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and defense.About Byford Machine-Tool Inc.Byford Machine-Tool Inc., located in Valley Mills, Texas, has specialized in precision CNC machining since 1956. The company delivers high-tolerance machining, fabrication, and assembly services to customers across diverse industries, backed by a legacy of reliability, craftsmanship, and customer-focused service.

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