Secretary Amore Launches 'Play Ball for RI250' Statewide Initiative

Youth players, families, and officials gather to mark the start of a statewide Semiquincentennial effort

RUMFORD, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI250 Commission today officially launched Play Ball for RI250, a statewide initiative connecting youth sports, community pride, and Rhode Island's role in the American Revolution as part of the nation's Semiquincentennial.

The kickoff event, held at the Kimberly Ann Rock Complex in Rumford, brought together Little League players, coaches, and families from across Rhode Island to celebrate the start of the season and mark the beginning of a spring-long activation embedding RI250 in communities statewide. Rumford Little League - one of several leagues celebrating 75 years in 2026 - hosted the event.

"Baseball is America's pastime, and ballfields around our state are hubs of community building and civic engagement," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "I'm proud to support this initiative and our work to bring RI250 commemorations to Rhode Islanders of all ages and interests as we approach July 4, 2026."

Play Ball for RI250 is designed to meet Rhode Islanders where they already gather - on ballfields and in communities - highlighting how shared traditions like youth baseball and softball can serve as a powerful entry point for civic engagement and celebration.

The event featured players representing Rumford, Barrington, South Kingstown, Darlington, Elmwood, and King Philip little leagues, as well as appearances by community partners, a ceremonial first pitch, and Newport Gulls mascot Gully, Jr. handing out tickets to attend a game at Cardines Field. Leagues were also given branded RI250 banners that will hang on field fences across the state all season. Secretary Amore interacted with players and families throughout the afternoon, underscoring the initiative's focus on participation and local connection. Joining the secretary in sharing remarks were East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva and Rumford Little League President Michael Fisher.

"East Providence is deeply rooted in history and the resting place of many veterans dating back to the Revolutionary War and founding of this great nation," said East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva. "What better way to celebrate our country's 250th anniversary than celebrating America's Game, and connecting community pride with our city's youth."

"It's great for the whole community to have Secretary Amore come back to his roots here in Rumford," said Rumford Little League President Michael Fisher. "We have a lot of kids excited for the season, and this was a great way to kick it off."

As part of the initiative, RI250 will continue to partner with leagues across the state throughout the spring season, incorporating RI250 materials and recognition into local Opening Day ceremonies and games.

Play Ball for RI250 reflects the broader mission of RI250 to transform the Semiquincentennial into a year-long, statewide civic experience - one that is accessible, community-driven, and rooted in shared history.

About RI250: The Rhode Island Semiquincentennial 250th Commission (RI250) was established in 2021 by the General Assembly to coordinate activities and initiatives in the lead-up to the nation's 250th anniversary in 2026. The commission encourages all Rhode Islanders to engage in commemorative efforts that highlight the state's significant role in the American Revolution and its contributions to the nation's founding ideals.

To learn more about RI250 and upcoming events, visit: https://rhodeisland250.org/

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