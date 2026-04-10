Attorney General Ken Paxton opened an investigation into whether the University of North Texas (“UNT”) is continuing to teach Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (“DEI”) concepts and instructing staff to follow policies that are illegal under Texas law.

“The DEI ideology has been a calamitous way that radical leftists have pushed a woke agenda in our educational institutions,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas law is clear that these DEI policies have no place in our state-funded institutions. Last year, UNT leadership refused to do anything in the face of left-wing terror being celebrated by radical students. Now, its own staff appears to be flaunting the breaking of state law to push radical DEI ideology. This should result in immediate termination. Texas deserves better than a UNT leadership that systematically allows the worst elements of the radical Left to run its campus.”

This investigation was launched after a video began circulating online that featured a Field Education Coordinator from the Social Work Department at UNT. In the video, which was discreetly recorded by an undercover investigator, the staff member explains how DEI is still taught in class at UNT—just without using the explicit DEI keywords and titles. The staff member goes on to imply that there are ways in which members of the university staff “get around” the law to continue pushing their woke agenda.

As part of the investigation, Attorney General Paxton sent a letter to the Dean of the College of Public Affairs and Human Sciences, noting the concerning video involving the college’s staff member. He also highlights how Texas law prohibits institutions of higher education from engaging in certain specified diversity, equity, and inclusion activities. Attorney General Paxton is demanding an explanation of the claims made by the Field Director. He is also demanding a statement detailing UNT’s compliance with the law. All DEI policies and guidance from the University, details regarding DEI in accreditation standards, and all correspondence between UNT leadership and staff regarding DEI have also been requested.

Last year, Attorney General Paxton investigated UNT for refusing to take disciplinary action against the radical students who celebrated the political assassination of national hero Charlie Kirk and who threatened violent acts against students.