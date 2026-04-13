The Designery Longmont Announces Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on April 23

The Designery Longmont The Designery Longmont Grand Opening And Ribbon Cutting Custom kitchens in Longmont The Designery bathroom remodel

Local Owners Rodney and Dennis Fullmer to Unveil New State-of-the-Art Design Showroom in Partnership with the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce

Our showroom is more than just a business; it’s a dedication to our neighbors. We’re here to provide Longmont with a local, stress-free path to beautiful kitchen and bath transformations.” — Rodney Fullmer

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Designery Longmont is proud to announce the grand opening and official ribbon-cutting ceremony of its new showroom on Thursday, April 23, 2026. The event, held in connection with the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place at the brand-new facility located at 1350 Ken Pratt Blvd #4, Longmont, CO 80501, situated at the corner of Ken Pratt and Sherman Drive.

The celebration begins at 4:00 PM, with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 5:00 PM followed by socializing with The Designery Longmont team and community members.

Guests are invited to tour the new space, which features full-scale kitchen and bath vignettes designed to provide an immersive remodeling experience. Light refreshments will be served as neighbors and local professionals connect.

Expertise Rooted in the Community

The Designery Longmont is locally owned and operated by Rodney and Dennis Fullmer, committed members of the Longmont community who are dedicated to providing a streamlined, professional remodeling path for their neighbors.

Bringing a fresh perspective to the Front Range design scene, the Fullmers combine their commitment to the Longmont community with the sophisticated selection and professional systems of a premier national brand.

"We are thrilled to officially open our doors to the Longmont and Front Range community," said Rodney Fullmer, Owner of The Designery Longmont. "Our goal is to simplify the custom design process, helping homeowners move from vision to reality with confidence and ease".

A Premier Destination for Home Transformation

The new showroom serves as a comprehensive resource for homeowners and contractors alike. The Designery specializes in high-quality materials and professional design services, including:

-- Custom and Semi-Custom Cabinetry: Featuring brands like Fieldstone, Mid Continent, JSI, Eurocraft, and OpenAir outdoor cabinetry.

-- Premium Surfaces: A wide selection of quartz, porcelain, granite, and other natural stone countertops.

-- Flooring Solutions: Including wide-plank engineered hardwood and luxury vinyl plank (LVP).

-- Custom Tile: Stunning options for backsplashes, bathrooms, and high-traffic areas.

-- Advanced Design Technology: The showroom utilizes immersive 3D rendering and VR technology, allowing clients to virtually walk through their projects before construction begins.

Serving the Front Range Conveniently located just minutes from Main Street and Downtown Longmont, and approximately 15 miles from Boulder, The Designery Longmont is positioned to serve clients across the entire Front Range. Their service area includes Boulder, Brighton, Broomfield, Erie, Fort Collins, Greeley, Lafayette, Longmont, Loveland, and Windsor.

For more information about the Grand Opening or to schedule a consultation, visit www.TheDesignery.com or call 303-827-7771.

About The Designery Longmont: The Designery Longmont is a full-service design and remodeling destination specializing in kitchen, bath, and outdoor living transformations. Locally owned by Rodney and Dennis Fullmer, the business provides high-end products, professional design consultations, and a commitment to excellence for homeowners across Northern Colorado.

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