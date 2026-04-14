Galapagos Safari Camp Announces Exclusive 2026 Photography Safaris Led by Wildlife Photographer Lucas Bustamante

Galapagos Photography Safari ©Lucas Bustamante Galapagos Photography Safari ©Lucas Bustamante - Wildlife Galapagos Safari Camp Tent Exterior Aerial Galapagos Safari Camp Interior Galapagos Safari Camp Exterior View

SANTA CRUZ, SANTA CRUZ, ECUADOR, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In October and November 2026, Galapagos Safari Camp will offer two small-group Photography Safaris in the Galapagos Islands. As the pioneer of the luxury tented camp concept in Latin America, Galapagos Safari Camp sets the standard for curated, personalized exploration of the region. For nearly 20 years, the independent, family-owned retreat has championed a land-based safari model that prioritizes connection to nature. Their upcoming journeys offer an immersive photography experience in the archipelago, led by one of the island’s leading wildlife photographers and conservation biologists, Lucas Bustamante, alongside an official Galapagos naturalist.The Expedition Experience- A Curated Itinerary: The 6 night/5 day itinerary includes a carefully chosen selection of sites across Santa Cruz Island, as well as a boat trip to an uninhabited island. Along the way, you will have opportunities to photograph the islands’ terrestrial species, many of which are endemic, as well as the archipelago’s renowned marine life while snorkeling.- Iconic Wildlife: While specific sightings can never be formally guaranteed (as in any wildlife experience), species typically encountered on their safaris include giant tortoises, marine iguanas, land iguanas, sea lions, blue-footed boobies, frigatebirds, sea turtles, Darwin’s finches, Galapagos mockingbirds, Sally Lightfoot crabs, as well as many lesser-known, yet equally remarkable creatures. Few wildlife destinations offer the chance to photograph animals both on land and underwater. The Galapagos Marine Reserve, one of the largest and most biologically diverse marine protected areas in the world, supports a variety of marine life.- Pace and Flexibility: While time spent on uninhabited islands is allocated by the National Park and must be adhered to, time spent on Santa Cruz Island is more flexible. This allows photographers greater freedom to linger, observe, and work a scene when conditions are right. This land-based approach offers far more scope to adapt pace than is possible on strictly scheduled group tours, ensuring guests aren’t rushed when the lighting is perfect.A Galapagos VisionaryLucas Bustamante, is a Galapagos-based wildlife photographer, conservation biologist, and author with nearly two decades of experience working in some of the world’s most biodiverse regions. His photography is closely tied to conservation and scientific research, and his work has been published by National Geographic, BBC Wildlife, Smithsonian and other leading publications. He is the author of several books, including Reptiles of Ecuador, and has contributed to the description of multiple species new to science.Inclusive Mentorship for All LevelsThe Photography Safaris are designed for nature photography enthusiasts of all levels who use photography as a way to observe and connect more deeply with the natural world. Whether guests are looking to take their technical skills to the next level or just wish to experience the islands from the perspective of a professional, the focus remains on creating exceptional wildlife images that capture behavior, atmosphere, and a strong sense of place, helping photographers move beyond snapshots to professional-quality work.A Creative Base in the Highlands- Evening Collaborative Workshops: Evenings are spent back at Galapagos Safari Camp, where the group gathers for relaxed photography workshops. These sessions provide time to review the day’s images, discuss approach and technique, and learn simple edits that help elevate each individual’s work.- Immersive Natural Surroundings: Set on the edge of the National Park with no fences, the Camp is also home to many iconic species. Giant tortoises frequently pass through the grounds, and a wide variety of birdlife inhabit the surrounding vegetation, including finches, mockingbirds, warblers and owls.- Atmospheric Landscapes: Elevated above the surrounding landscape, the Camp also offers wide views across the National Park and out to the Pacific Ocean, with changing light and sunsets that provide opportunities to work with atmosphere, color, and scale. Sleeping on land also allows guests to explore the Camp’s 55 hectares of private land at their own pace, to experiment with night photography, whether it’s capturing the nocturnal wildlife or the star-filled skies of the Galapagos highlands.2026 Departure Dates & Deadlines- Departure 1: October 5-10, 2026 (Booking deadline: July 13, 2026)- Departure 2: November 17-22, 2026 (Booking deadline: August 14, 2026)Rates & InclusionsPricing is based on group size to offer exceptional value, starting at USD 6,131 per person for groups of 10 or more. Rates include 5 nights of luxury tented accommodation, VIP airport services, all meals per itinerary, professional photography coaching, and exclusive boat charters for snorkeling and island visits.About Galapagos Safari Camp:In 2007, Galapagos Safari Camp evolved from the passion of its founders, Michael Mesdag and Stephanie Bonham-Carter, who set out to transform the Galapagos experience by creating the first sustainable, tented camp in Latin America. Set in the secluded highlands of Santa Cruz Island, the independent, family-owned hideaway features nine canvas tents and one private family villa. As a land-based alternative to cruising, guests experience safaris that are flexibly designed to immerse guests in the surrounding environment. Galapagos Safari Camp minimizes environmental impact while embracing warm hospitality, challenging the notions of luxury travel in the archipelago.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.