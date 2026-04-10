San Rocco Productions Announces the Los Angeles Premiere of Resurrection starring JOE MANTEGNA

Resurrection Poster Joe Mantegna in Resurrection Left to Right, Megan Euker, Patrick Girondi, Ronnie Marmo, Janelle Marmo, Kathrine Kohl, Joe Mantegna, Brian Connors, Ian Fisher

I am deeply humbled by the decades of support from people around the world. It is an honor to share this painful yet powerful fight and the hope it represents.” — Patrick Girondi, Writer/Producer/Actor of Resurrection

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Rocco Productions announces the upcoming premiere of the feature film Resurrection . The premiere will take place from May 1 through May 7 at the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica, California.Resurrection is a contemporary film about a father’s personal struggle to save his son’s life from a rare blood disease, while also fighting a worldwide uphill battle with big pharma and corporate greed. Inspired by a true story, it was filmed in the South of Italy and Los Angeles.The film is written by Patrick Girondi and directed by Brian Connors, who also appears in the film. The cast includes:Joe Mantegna, known for his roles in THE GODFATHER PART III (as Joey Zasa) and the long-running series CRIMINAL MINDS (as David Rossi). His breakthrough stage performance came as Richard Roma in David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS, for which he won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play in 1984. On screen, he has collaborated extensively with David Mamet, starring in films such as HOUSE OF GAMES (1987), where he played the charismatic con man Mike.Brian Connors has had a long career as an actor, which gradually evolved into writing, directing, and producing. Brian created, directed and acted in two films with the late, legendary Ed Asner. SENIOR ENTOURAGE stars Asner, Mark Rydell, Helen Reddy and a cameo with Oscar winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis. Brian can also be seen in The Hallmark movie HIDDEN GEMS.Ronnie Marmo is an acclaimed playwright, director, actor, and producer known for his work on Criminal Minds and numerous film and television roles. He is the creator and star of the critically acclaimed one-man show I’m Not A Comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce, which has toured nationally for over eight years. Marmo also directs and stars in Bill W. and Dr. Bob, bringing its powerful story to audiences across the country. With over 80 screen credits and a longstanding role as Artistic Director of Theatre 68 in Los Angeles and New York, he continues to make a dynamic impact on both stage and screen.Janelle Marmo, a talented actress, producer, and writer also known for CRIMINAL MINDS.Kathrine Kohl, a Danish-born actress, producer, and creative professional based in Los Angeles, known for her work in film and television including JACOB THE BAKER.Ian Fisher, an international actor, producer, and cinematographer with credits including The Lincoln Lawyer, Angelyne, Leatherface, and Telly Awards Winner Cinematographer & Editor.Resurrection chronicles Girondi’s journey from a successful trader in commodities, stocks, bonds and indexes in Chicago, who chose to suspend and reshape his thriving trading career after his son Rocco was diagnosed with Thalassemia, a life-threatening genetic blood disorder. Driven to find solutions, he committed himself to learning the language of medicine and science, seeking out leading experts in research and healthcare around the world, traveling across multiple countries to collaborate and deepen his understanding, and ultimately relocating to Italy to help advance potential treatments.Joe Mantegna is expected to attend the May 1 opening during the 3:15 screening and is expected to greet attendees at the 5:20 showing. Cast and Crew from the movie expected to attend also include Patrick Girondi, Brian Connors, Ronnie Marmo, Janelle Marmo, Ian Fisher, Kathrine Kohl and Megan Euker.Girondi previously emphasized that greed has cost billions of dollars and thousands of patient lives. He said: “I am deeply humbled by the decades of support from people around the world. It is an honor to share this painful yet powerful fight and the hope it represents.”San Rocco Productions (SRP) is an art and entertainment company, collaborating with the creative work of leading authors, musicians, actors, screenwriters, and filmmakers such as Michael Bacall, P.G. Cuschieri, Matt Ochacher, Joe Mantegna, Brian Connors, John Baldecchi and many more. San Rocco Productions is committed to advancing awareness and innovation in gene and cell therapy, with a focus on developing treatments for rare genetic (orphan) diseases, including Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease. Through partnerships with industry leaders, SRP helps communicate up-to-date medical information and emerging treatments to global audiences.For press inquiries, interviews, screening opportunities, distribution, or streaming discussions, please contact: Megan Euker, Agent/Producer at megan@sanroccoproductions.comDisclaimer: San Rocco Productions and San Rocco Therapeutics' goal is gene therapy for Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia. The entities operate independently. Profits from the Resurrection film will go directly to Sickle Cell and Thalassemia research.

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