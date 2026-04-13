New Commerce Platform Seeks to Shift Animal Rescue Funding From Donations to Consumer Purchases

LARRY Rescue™ — Empowering the rescue community through mission-driven consumer brands.

What if the rescue community helped build the next Liquid Death — and in the process became stakeholders in an entirely new beverage empire?

Animal rescuers shouldn’t have to beg to save lives. If everyday purchases can build billion-dollar brands, that same power should help fund the people saving animals every day.” — Charles J. Jones, Co-Founder, LARRY Rescue

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Animal rescues across the United States save millions of dogs and cats each year, yet many operate one emergency away from financial crisis. With an estimated 14,000–18,000 rescue organizations nationwide, most rely heavily on donations, adoption fees, and volunteer labor to continue their work.Despite the scale of rescue work nationwide, no national economic platform has been built specifically to help animal rescues generate sustainable revenue.Supporters of animal rescue already spend billions of dollars each year on pet-related products - it just isn’t flowing to animal rescues.A new consumer brand platform launching from Texas and Southern California is introducing a different approach:Turning everyday consumer purchases into a national funding engine for animal rescue — a concept the founders call “rescue-powered commerce.”The platform behind the initiative — LARRY Rescue ™ and LARRYBev ™ — is built on a simple but disruptive idea:Rather than relying primarily on donations and constant fundraising, the model explores whether everyday consumer purchases could generate ongoing revenue streams connected to animal rescue organizations while allowing participants to share in the growth of the platform.The LARRY platform aims to create sustainable funding through a range of consumer products including coffee, teas, premium sparkling and flavored waters, natural sodas such as PawPop™, natural energy drinks such as Zoomies™, non-alcoholic beer, snack products, and pet food such as Rescue Fuel™.“Imagine rescuers who once shared Amazon 'wish list' links for dog food now receiving the food, earning commissions, and building equity in the platform they help grow,” said co-founder Tammy Bowers. “If rescue organizations are already recommending products to their supporters, it raises a simple question — why shouldn’t they benefit from promoting brands connected directly to the rescue community?”The concept builds on a dynamic that already exists in the digital economy. Influencers, creators, and online communities routinely earn commissions by recommending products to their audiences through affiliate links. The LARRY platform explores whether the same model could be applied to the rescue community — allowing organizations that already inspire support and purchasing decisions to participate in the brands connected to that support, creating a grassroots distribution model built around the rescue ecosystem.Each purchase can be sold through rescue organizations, community supporters, and influencers which directly helps support rescue organizations while helping build what organizers describe as a consumer brand ecosystem connected directly to the rescue community.Charles J. Jones, co-founder and architect of the platform, said: “Animal rescuers are some of the most compassionate people in society, yet the system often forces them to struggle financially simply to keep saving lives. If consumer purchases can build major brands, there is no reason that same economic engine cannot help power animal rescue organizations.”A PLATFORM BUILT FOR THE RESCUE COMMUNITYLARRY was created around a simple idea — commerce with compassion.The platform is designed to support rescue organizations in several ways:• New revenue streams through product sales• National visibility for rescue organizations• Partnerships with influencers, animal advocates, and celebrity supporters• Participation in the long-term growth of the platformLaunch Begins with Coffee, Then Dog FoodThe first product launching under the platform will be LARRY Rescue Roast™ Coffee, with additional beverages and pet-related products expected to follow.Organizers say coffee was selected as the first launch product because it is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world and represents an opportunity to support rescue work through everyday purchases.THE VISIONOrganizers say the long-term goal is to build an economic engine capable of supporting broader initiatives that benefit the rescue community, including:• expanded veterinary access• group healthcare programs for rescuers and volunteers• national animal-welfare advocacy• stronger coordination among rescue organizations nationwideIf the platform reaches meaningful scale, organizers believe it could help create new economic infrastructure supporting animal rescue work across the country.ABOUT LARRY RESCUE™LARRY Rescue™ (Let A Rescue Rescue You) is a mission-driven platform focused on strengthening the economics of animal rescue through consumer brands, partnerships, and community-driven distribution.The initiative was developed by founders, rescue advocates, and strategic partners working to build a national platform designed to reshape the economics of animal rescue.

This Changes Animal Rescue

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