Author-Turned-Label-Owner C.M. James Releases Genre-Defying ‘Story Album’ ‘Don’t Label Me: I Am A Label. What’s A Genre’

Don't Label Me. I Am A Label. What's A Genre?

A 25-track immersive project from the founder of CM Jaye Music, the label continuing the legacy of Nashville artist Larysa Jaye.

Every track, every skit, every moment plays a role. This isn’t just music, t’s a story you experience.” — C.M. James

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- C.M. James, author, entrepreneur, and founder of C.M. Jaye Music , has officially released his latest project, Don’t Label Me: I Am A Label. What’s A Genre? It's a bold, genre-defying “story album” designed to challenge how music is created, experienced, and categorized in today’s streaming era.The 25-track album blends hip-hop, country, rock, and R&B into a seamless, immersive experience, combining cinematic skits, transitions, and stand-alone records that connect as one cohesive narrative. Rather than following traditional album structures, Don’t Label Me invites listeners into a world where storytelling and sound move together, offering both a full-length experience and individual tracks that live independently across genres.“This isn’t just an album… it’s a full experience,” says C.M. James. “I didn’t want to create something that fits into a box. I wanted to create something that reflects how I think...no labels, no limits, just sound and story.”Released under CM Jaye Music, the independent label founded by James, the project represents a larger creative vision; one that merges music, narrative, and branding into a unified experience. The label continues the legacy of Nashville artist Larysa Jaye, whose influence and artistry helped shape its foundation and mission to elevate authentic, genre-blending talent while pushing creative boundaries forward.The album’s range is reflected across standout tracks, including the breakout single “Hey Karla,” the bilingual Latin-influenced “I Found You,” and the Afrobeat-inspired “Night We Both Remember.” Other highlights include “Algorithm,” an opera-infused, cinematic record, and “3 Shots (The Drink-A-Long Song),” a high-energy country bar anthem designed for crowd participation. The project also features “All Over Again,” a 90s-inspired collaboration with the late Larysa Jaye, adding both nostalgia and emotional depth to the album while connecting past and present creative journeys.More than just a music release, Don’t Label Me is part of C.M. James’ broader Literaverse concept, an evolving ecosystem that blends books, music, and immersive storytelling into a connected experience. Through this approach, James is not only releasing music but building a universe where stories extend beyond the page and into sound, visuals, and interactive experiences.As an author of multiple published works, James brings a unique narrative depth to his music, structuring the album in a way that mirrors chapters, scenes, and character-driven moments. Each transition and skit serves a purpose, guiding the listener through a progression that feels intentional, cinematic, and immersive from beginning to end.This approach allows listeners to engage with the project on multiple levels, whether experiencing it as a full story from start to finish or selecting individual tracks that resonate within their preferred style. From high-energy records to introspective moments and cinematic interludes, the album reflects the fluid nature of modern creativity, where genre boundaries are no longer fixed and artists are free to explore without limitation.With Don’t Label Me, C.M. James continues to expand his role beyond traditional categories, evolving from author to label owner to recording artist while building CM Jaye Music as a platform for future innovation, artist development, and cross-genre collaboration.The album is now available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, with additional content, visuals, and updates available through the official CM Jaye Music website.

Don't Label Me!

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