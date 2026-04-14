IGY Marinas Appointed Marina Advisor for IL Monte Galala Marina Towers in Egypt

IL Monte Galala Marina Towers is a key component of IL Monte Galala development in Egypt

Tatweer Misr’s vision for IL Monte Galala Marina Towers represents one of the most compelling waterfront developments in the emerging Red Sea region.” — Steve English, Chief Executive Officer of IGY Marinas

AIN SOKHNA, EGYPT, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IGY Marinas, a global leader in the development and management of luxury marina destinations, announces that it has been appointed Marina Advisor for the landmark IL Monte Galala Marina Towers development in Ain Sokhna on Egypt’s Red Sea coast.The appointment forms part of a broader strategic partnership framework led by Tatweer Misr—one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, renowned for delivering sustainable, smart, and fully integrated urban communities that redefine coastal and primary living experiences. This collaboration is anchored in the company’s flagship development, IL Monte Galala, a pioneering destination in Galala City along the Red Sea coast, which continues to set new benchmarks for innovation, livability, and design excellence. Building on this vision, the recently launched IL Monte Galala Marina Towers mark a significantmilestone in the project’s evolution, introducing a new dimension of luxury waterfront living.Through its advisory engagement, IGY Marinas will work closely with Tatweer Misr and its international partners to support the planning, operational strategy, and global positioning of a world-class marina. The marina is designed to accommodate mega yachts while meeting the highest international standards of safety, service, and advanced marina infrastructure, further reinforcing IL Monte Galala’s status as a premier global destination. The announcement was formalized during an international press conference hosted under the auspices of H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, highlighting the project’s strategic importance within Egypt’s national development agenda and its alignment with the country’s fourth-generation cities strategy."This project is a model for partnership between the state and private enterprise, aligning with Egypt's Vision 2030 to expand urban development and reach 30 million tourists annually" said the Prime Minister during the launch of the project.The IL Monte Galala Marina Towers development represents an estimated EGP 50 billion (approximately US$1 billion) investment and is envisioned as a flagship waterfront destination linking the Red Sea coastline with Egypt’s rapidly expanding economic and tourism corridors. The project integrates a full-service marina with residential, hospitality, retail, and conference components to create a dynamic, year-round destination for tourism, leisure, and international business activity.A defining feature of the project is its proximity to greater Cairo and Egypt’s new Capital, positioning the marina as the closest international yachting gateway to Egypt’s capital and its extensive cultural, historical, and tourism offerings. This unique geographic advantage enables IL Monte Galala to serve as a primary maritime access point for visiting yachts seeking direct connectivity to Cairo.Within this integrated master plan, the marina is positioned as a central anchor of the waterfront district, serving as a gateway for visiting yachts and superyachts while enhancing Egypt’s growing position within the international yachting and maritime tourism sectors.“Tatweer Misr’s vision for IL Monte Galala Marina Towers represents one of the most compelling waterfront developments in the emerging Red Sea region,” said Steve English, Chief Executive Officer of IGY Marinas. “As marina advisor, IGY is pleased to contribute our global expertise to support the planning and development of a marina capable of accommodating mega yachts and operating to the highest international standards. Our focus will be on ensuring the marina integrates seamlessly into the broader destination while positioning the project as a premier yachting hub for the region.”IGY’s advisory role will focus on marina master planning input, operational strategy, safety and technical standards, and global marina benchmarking, supporting Tatweer Misr in delivering a facility that meets the expectations of the international yachting community while aligning with the broader destination vision.The IL Monte Galala Marina Towers project is designed as a diversified economic platform, combining yachting infrastructure with hospitality, residential, retail, leisure, and conference facilities to generate year-round activity and sustainable long-term value.“IL Monte Galala Marina Towers represents a strategic milestone in the evolution of our flagship development, IL Monte Galala, and in our vision to position Egypt’s Red Sea coast as a globally competitive, fully integrated destination,” said Dr. Ahmed Shalaby, President & CEO of Tatweer Misr. “Through strategic partnerships with global and local leaders, our collaboration with IGY Marinas brings together global expertise and operational excellence to deliver a fully integrated marina ecosystem that combines world-class infrastructure with international best practices in marina management, reinforcing IL Monte Galala Marina Towers as a primary waterfront destination and a year-round integrated economic hub that supports continuous demand across marina operations, hospitality, and tourism, while serving as a key waterfront gateway for Galala City and Egypt’s New Capital.”Located in Ain Sokhna, IL Monte Galala builds on its role as a primary waterfront destination on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, strategically linking to the country’s fastest-growing economic corridors. The development also serves as a marine gateway connecting international yachting routes with Egypt’s inland cultural and economic centers, supporting broader ambitions to expand high-value tourism and attract global investment.### ENDS ###About IGY MarinasIGY’s worldwide network of marina destinations sets industry-leading standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY is the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 10,000 annual customers at 24 marinas across 14 countries.IGY’s unprecedented collection of marinas spans the Americas, Europe, and Middle East, serves a variety of vessel types, and is the favored port for many of the world’s largest yachts. IGY’s Trident Club further elevates superyacht services as a groundbreaking invitation-only membership club for yachts with valuable benefits such as guaranteed dockage. As a proud subsidiary of MarineMax, a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with the world’s largest recreational boat retailer and other MarineMax companies including Fraser Yachts ( www.fraseryachts.com ) and Northrop & Johnson ( www.northropandjohnson.com ). MarineMax not only holds a dominant position in boat sales but also excels in yacht brokerage, charter services, and overall maritime support. Discover IGY Marinas’ network at www.igymarinas.com and IGY Trident Club at www.igytrident.com . IGY Media Contact: +1-954-510-3309 / PR@IGYMarinas.comAbout Tatweer MisrEstablished in 2014, Tatweer Misr is an Egyptian shareholding company that fosters a vertically integrated business model in various development fields. The company upholds an optimistic vision to establish fully integrated urban communities based on innovation, sustainability and quality that reflects the company’s commitment to delivering added value to its customers, shareholders and partners. Tatweer Misr has 6 significant projects in various phases of development and planning across Egypt with investments totaling more than USD 5 billion.Through its iconic projects, the real estate developer has placed its footprint in all strategic locations in the Egyptian market. Project locations include: the Red Sea where their award winning flagship project “IL Monte Galala” is built on around 525 acres in Ain El Sokhna; the Western North Coast where “Fouka Bay” is built on around 220 acres, “D-Bay” spans over 200 acres, and “Salt” over 300 acres. In East Cairo is “Bloomfields” a mixed-use first home development located in Mostakbal City on an area of 415 acres with a dedicated 90 acres for an educational zone, while in West Cairo is “Rivers” nestled on 100 acres.During the past years, Tatweer Misr has succeeded in creating a distinctive quality of life by providing various operational and facility management services, as testified by its customers and project visitors. For more information visit: www.tatweermisr.com

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