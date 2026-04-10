Dr. Stephanie Koos selected as Top Aesthetic Physician of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Stephanie Koos at their annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Stephane Koos, Owner of RenuYou MedSpa & Wellness Center, was recently selected as Top Aesthetic Physician of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals. www.iaotp.com/award-gala With over two decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Koos has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Koos’s MedSpa offers a wide range of aesthetic treatments designed to accommodate persons with all of their skin concerns. They provide clients with the tools and expertise to guide them in addressing any issues they may have with their appearance and help them formulate a plan to achieve their goals.Her impressive repertoire of prior roles have included being a family physician and Emergency Room Physician at VA Central Iowa for over a decade.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to healthcare, medicine, business development, leadership, aesthetics, and surgery.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Koos earned her D.O. from Des Moines University Medicine and Health Sciences. She is also Board Certified in Family Medicine. She continues to learn and expand her knowledge in aesthetics. She was a student of the Julie Horn Master Lips course in 2020 and is certified in the Russian Lip Technique. In September 2021, Dr. Koos was 1 of 3 injectors from the state of Iowa chosen to be a part of Allergan’s Masters Class for up-and-coming injectors in Omaha. She has taken extra training in PDO smooth threads and PDO thread lifts through the AAFE completing both level 1 & 2 trainings.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Koos has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Dr. Koos' was selected for "Top Aesthetic Doctor" from The Aesthetic Everything Awards and her MedSpa, RenuYou, won the award for "Top Medical Spa Middle America”. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City this December for her selection of Top Aesthetic Physician of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Koos for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Koos attributes her success to persistence and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling as well as spending time with family. In the future, she looks forward to continuing to expand her business.For more information please visit: https://www.renuyouaestheticsandbotox.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

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