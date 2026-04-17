S²Wim Aligns With 'World of Wellness' Swim & Active Fashion Week 'Designed To Thrive & Survive An Uncertain Future'

“Clothes are not going to change the world, the women and men who wear them will”-Anne Klein- Fashion designer.'Into the Light Lounge' destination is where engagement around beauty, wellness and lifestyle intersect with sustainable fashion. "As we navigate the fashion landscape of 2026, the industry has reached a pivotal turning point where transparency and ethical sourcing are no longer optional" Project Cece Goin In live with World of Wellness & Xavvi.press at 'National's Swim Week destination known for Miami’s longest infinity-edge pool at the ‘seaside epicenter of barefoot luxury’.

Your Exclusive Invitation to Collaborate & Create the Annual Sustainable Swim Week International Miami - S²Wim.Com & Into the Light Lounge- May 22th to June 2nd

Seize this occasion to collaborate and create with Planet Fashion TV, Media Ingenious & World of Wellness to unveil at the National, Dorchester & Surfcomber destinations, epicenters of sustainably.” — Andrea Guardino, VIPictures

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The annual Miami Swim Week's regional, runway-focused swimwear spectacle and industry-wide trade show from late May to early June plays out on three coasts: from the Cannes Film Festival to Monterey Park, California and South Florida. The ‘other Cote d’Azur ’, South Beach, is transformed into a global fashion hub. Hundreds of runway shows, pop-up designer marketplaces and Swim - Active & Resort wear focused events, are staged for glitterati and persons of ‘influence’, " confirms uber entrepreneur, Shawn D. Kaplan, Founder of Miami - Swim and Active Fashion Week™ and Executive Producer of the premiere World of Wellness™ WOW!.Kaplan and collaborators touch down at the National Hotel, Thursday, May 28 through May 31 for the premiere edition of ‘World of Wellness - Swim & Active Fashion Week™'. The 9th Annual Sustainable Swimwear Week International Miami, S²wim.com ™ - Into the Light Lounge have aligned with Kaplan's vision. The quintessential home of 'barefoot luxury' here is an occasion styled to be an oasis of calm and the place to retreat, greet & take meetings."WOW ™ is the place to decamp from the frenzy of the Miami Beach Convention & Visitors Center. The Confab attracts an estimated 50,000 fashion forward guests, designers, decision-makers from over sixty countries," confirms Richard Garcia, of Sombra Photography . "With 7,500 apparel buyers, 1000's of runway models, content creators, 'Influencers' joining small batch manufacturers, designers and corporate personnel, the World of Wellness, WOW! is the place to be!” says Carolina Jonez, twice-gifted artist and model.From the Climate Change Forum (CC-Forum.com),Geneva Enviornment Network, to Eco Channel's Earth Day Event, S²wim's Into the Light media campaigns aggregate international press and 'influencer' content. The legacy press including Sports Illustrated, Vogue, WWD, Gen 3, and InStyle are poised to cover fashion industry leaders, trends in collectable, small batch labels to emerging designers.Fashion collections and their creators are breathing new life into recycled ocean plastics, repurposed and recycled apparel while reducing the planet's festering landfills. Designers that embrace ethical production, brands formulated from natural ingredients and businesses that prioritize fair wages and low impact manufacturing are headlined in the international VIPictures press and promotional campaigns," confirms Richard Leiby, former Washington Post Assignment Editor.WOW boasts informal poolside modeling and insider first looks of this season's most aspirational designer & upcycled collections available instantaneously off-the-rack. Daylight highlights are complemented by artist exhibits, Art-to-Wear and live Grammy worthy evening performances. Products formulated to harness the power of nature with complimentary skincare, beauty, wellness, styling solutions and treatments are available onsite for discerning guests", confirms Kevin Hatt of White Ash Lab.Eric Re'dale of 'Bluetiful World' a Double Platinum Record with Spider Loc from G-Unit (50 Cent) and Pacific Coast Marketing Director of Del Marvelous Brands confirms field-to-table gourmand appetizers presented by an ArtBasil.org celebrated chef will be served. According to Walter Alford, National Marketing Director and the Designer behind the Day Guevarra label, "Partial proceeds will be donated to the Monique Woolley Foundation presided over by Amour Delus and the Little Fighter Foundation with Lifestyle Designer, Victoria Diaz of Compact Modular Eco Homes (Co-modeco.com) at the helm.From East Coast to West Coast a Miami Swim Week lead-up event unspools Saturday, April 18, 2pm to 6pm on the 8th Floor of the Beverly' Center, Los Angeles. 'Xavvi Influencer Media Group’ in association with Flamora Insights, "features the Web3 Global Series and the debut of their anticipated proprietary Xavvi token". ‘Creators', 'Brand Influencers' and 'Multi Channel Network’ leaders are among our celebrated guests," states Juan Vargas Xavvi Co-Founder with Peter Wu.Xavvi has produced a refined evening of luxury art exhibitions by BLVKBOOK Gallery and Maika Fauteux's MoneyBaggz and for abundant photo opportunities. Confirms Tristan Marchand of Collabry.ai, "A first, Xavvi.press will be represented at Sustainable Swim Week Int'l Miami. The Influencer Marketing Group, Xavvi IMG aims to expand their conscious community of Multi-Channel Network leaders, content creators, brand and fashion consultants, stylists, pod casters and bloggers.Shawn Kaplan & Associates 'World of Wellness/Swim & Active Fashion Week ™ and Deity Show ™ debut at the National Hotel is pre-empted by an open casting and coastal clean-up by D.A.N.C.E. - Color Me Everything Art ™. Slated for Earth Day, April 22 at Nikki Beach, the round up is led by Glo-Jo, "We serve as stewards of our shorelines, removing man-made trash from marine environments". Join pro-eco-activists and New-Haiti’s James Toussaint for fun and to help mitigate the junk and detritus on South Florida's beaches. "Our endeavors really do go far to protect marine life, human health, and fragile ecosystems," states Dr. Shelby Thomas, an inspirational Marine activist of Ocean Rescue Alliance International.The S²wim.com Calendar of exclusive and endorsed ‘Insider & Must-Attend Gatherings' features the standout 'World of Wellness' and the Deity Show's debut led by Founder and fashion production icon, Danae Alexander. Under a luminescent crescent moon the nightly Deity Runway Show is where spectacle and innovation meet cultural cachet that converts into commercial relevance. From inspired stomps to laid-back hip swings, every supermodel has perfected their signature strut to entertain and beguile a full house of fashion forward revelers.Tracing a historical thread back to the early 1980’s, Miami Swim Show and its countless iterations, is recognized worldwide as the leading international platform and place to preview swim - fit - resort wear and accessory collections. "An unrivaled destination, Miami Swim Week is the premiere global tradeshow where top fashion arbiters gather to network, exhibit and curate next season fashion collectibles." states David of McConnell Enterprises, Inc, a distributor of alternative and recreational comestibles.The ‘Into the Light Lounge' concept and WOW Wellness series is an eclectic showcase of nature-based products, treatments and spontaneous and immersive experiences. Here one may take a deep dive into person to person engagements. less 'bots' and more 'souls'," states sculptor Ingo Poth. Pharrell Williams, musician, creator and Goodtime Hotel collaborator sums it up, “Fashion must be a universal player in protecting our planet.” Extinction is forever.

Sustainable Swimweek International Miami 2025

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