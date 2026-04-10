04/10/2026

Attorney General Tong Announces Settlement with Norwegian Cruise Line Over COVID Cancellation Practices

(Hartford, CT) -- Attorney General William Tong today joined the attorneys general of Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin in announcing a settlement with Norwegian Cruise Line, specifically NCL Bahamas, Ltd., following the multistate investigation of NCL’s sales practices and cancellations procedures during the Covid-19 pandemic. The settlement announced today prohibits NCL from generating or disseminating deceptive or unsubstantiated sales statements to consumers and prohibits NCL from incentivizing sales over the health and safety of consumers during disaster declarations.

Pursuant to the settlement agreements, NCL is required to pay $2,000,000 total to the States, including $65,081.31 to Connecticut. Connecticut received approximately 39 consumer complaints regarding NCL’s COVID-related cancellation practices.

The settlement resolves a multistate investigation opened during the early days of the COVID pandemic following reports that NCL representatives were discouraging cancellations by inaccurately telling consumers the virus could not survive tropical temperatures. Between March 13, 2020, and November 30, 2025, NCL issued refunds totaling over $2.6 billion dollars nationwide, as well as more than $500 million in future cruise credits.

“During the height of the pandemic, my office received over 1,000 complaints regarding disrupted travel plans and denied refunds and we recovered $2 million for Connecticut travelers. Companies must ensure all communications with consumers are accurate and fair, especially during an emergency,” said Attorney General Tong.

By the terms of this settlement, NCL is also required to implement mandatory training for consumer-facing employees regarding appropriate sales communications and NCL is required to designate senior management to approve prospective sales communications prior to their use during a declaration of a disaster in the future.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov