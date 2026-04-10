THIS BOOK HELPED SUSAN LUCCI RECOVER FROM THE LOSS OF HER HUSBAND

When her husband of 52 years passed away, legendary actress Susan Lucci almost lost herself to grief. In that moment, she found a book that changed everything.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In conversation with host Chris “Bulldog” Collins on the YouTube series Books That Changed My Life, Susan Lucci opens up about the book that helped her heal: Find Your Glow, Feed Your Soul by Emily Silva.LOST AFTER LOSS:When Susan lost her husband, Helmut, she almost lost herself. She recounts cancelling appearances and forgetting herself. To perform again felt totally out of reach."I couldn't imagine that I would ever do it again, that I would ever step on a stage again, or ever be in front of a camera again."In the wake of her loss, Susan describes a desire to return to herself, citing Emily Silva’s body of work as her guiding light:“I wanted to find me again. And these books helped me tremendously."FINDING HER GLOW:After Helmut’s passing, Susan felt she had lost her glow."I knew that I had a light in me. And it was gone. And I wanted to find it again."She connects Silva’s message about rediscovering one’s “glow” to something very personal: her name. Lucci, whose name derives from the Italian word for light, points out a few other ways light has insinuated itself into her life: the lonely glow of a ghost light on stage, and her practice of turning on her children’s bedroom lights after they’d left the nest.Silva’s book, which uses light as a metaphorical throughline, was perfectly positioned to help Susan through her grief."It gave me hope. It gave me the confidence to know that, yes, I was right to know that there was resilience in me. And that I could find it again."HOW TO HEAL: GRATITUDE AND INTENTION:Susan highlights another Emily Silva book, Sunrise Gratitude, as an inspiration for a restorative daily process."I was starting to heal from reading this book in particular, Sunrise Gratitude. It is affirming, it's supportive, but it's not saccharine.”She shares that she begins and ends every day with a gratitude exercise, a practice deepened by Silva’s writings:"Before I get out of bed... I thank God for the blessings, for so many blessings. And for blessings on the people I love and for strength for me."Susan and Chris emphasize the importance of intentionality in transformation. Lucci’s recovery from loss wasn’t an accident; she took deliberate, measured steps to carry her through grief. Among these were her gratitude practice, a home renovation, and authoring a new memoir, available now: La Lucci.Watch the FULL CONVERSATION HERE. ABOUT BOOKS THAT CHANGED MY LIFE:“Books That Changed My Life,” hosted by bestselling author Chris Collins, is a YouTube show exploring how great books transform us in profound and unexpected ways. Each episode features a special guest who shares a book that shaped or inspired them, sparking deep conversations that unearth profound personal stories.Recent guests include R&B icon Eric Benét, former covert CIA officer Andrew Bustamante, Country music star Jordan Davis, legendary singer Melissa Manchester, Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson, and television superstar Kelsey Grammer.

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