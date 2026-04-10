Dental Treatment Costs vs. Prevention: Diamond Dental Group in Denver Highlights the True Cost of Neglect
Dr. Alexander Katanov of Diamond Dental Group explains how early dental care helps patients avoid costly treatments and long-term oral health complications
“We’re seeing more patients come in with advanced decay that could have been treated early,” says Dr. Katanov. “When care is delayed, what could have been a simple, low-cost fix often turns into a much more complex and expensive procedure.”
From Minor Issue to Major Expense
Dental problems tend to worsen over time when left untreated. What begins as a small cavity can quickly escalate:
Early-stage decay → simple filling ($)
Untreated progression → root canal therapy ($$)
Severe damage → crowns or dental implants ($$$)
This progression not only increases financial burden but also impacts overall oral health and comfort.
“Prevention is always more affordable and less stressful for patients,” explains Dr. Katanov. “The earlier we catch an issue, the easier it is to treat.”
Preventive Dentistry: A Cost-Effective Solution
At Diamond Dental Group, preventive dentistry is a core focus. Routine dental visits help detect problems early and reduce the need for extensive treatments.
Key preventive services include:
A) Comprehensive dental exams and professional cleanings
B) Fluoride and varnish treatments to strengthen enamel
C) Early cavity detection and minimally invasive care
D) Desensitizing treatments for sensitive teeth
E) Custom mouthguards for sports and teeth grinding (bruxism)
These services are designed to maintain oral health while minimizing long-term costs.
Expert Advice: Don’t Wait for Pain
One of the most common misconceptions is that dental visits are only necessary when pain occurs. However, pain often signals that the condition has already progressed.
“By the time a patient feels discomfort, the issue may already require more advanced treatment,” Dr. Katanov adds. “Regular checkups help us stay ahead of problems before they become serious.”
About Diamond Dental Group
Diamond Dental Group is a trusted dental practice providing comprehensive care in Denver. Led by Dr. Alexander Katanov, the clinic is committed to patient-focused treatment, modern technology, and long-term oral health solutions.
Diamond Dental Group: Dr. Alex Katanov
9779 E Hampden Ave
Denver CO 80231
(720) 505-3145
https://www.diamonddentalgrp.com/
Dr. Alexander Katanov
Diamond Dental Group: Dr. Alex Katanov
+1 (720) 505-3145
email us here
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