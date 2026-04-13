Express Apostille Services Launches Remote Online Notarization with Same or Next-day Apostille or State Legalization

Express Apostille Services

New offering enables clients worldwide to notarize and apostille documents from home, with same or next day shipping of the apostille or state legalization.

By combining remote online notarization with rapid authentication processing, we’re providing a modern solution that meets the needs of today’s global clients.” — Erin Yamaoka, CEO of Express Apostille Services

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Express Apostille Services, a trusted provider of document authentication solutions, today announced the launch of its Remote Online Notarization (RON) service, designed to simplify and accelerate the process of signing and authenticating documents for international use.With this new service, clients can securely connect with a commissioned notary public online, allowing documents to be signed and notarized from anywhere in the world—no travel, appointments, or in-person meetings required. Whether for business, legal, or personal needs, signatories can complete the process from the comfort of their own home.Following notarization, Express Apostille Services expedites the authentication process, with apostille or state legalization documents prepared and shipped within one business day. This streamlined workflow significantly reduces turnaround times and eliminates common delays associated with traditional methods.“Our goal has always been to make document authentication as seamless and efficient as possible,” said Erin Yamaoka, CEO of Express Apostille Services. “By combining remote online notarization with rapid authentication processing, we’re providing a modern solution that meets the needs of today’s global clients.”Key Benefits of the New Service:- Global Accessibility: Signatories can complete notarizations from anywhere in the world- Convenience: No need to visit a notary in person- Speed: Apostille and state legalization documents ship within one business day- Security: Encrypted, compliant online notarization platform- End-to-End Service: From notarization through authentication and deliveryThis new offering is ideal for individuals and organizations managing international documentation, including powers of attorney , corporate documents, affidavits, and more.For more information or to get started, visit expressapostilleservices.com or contact Express Apostille Services directly.Media Contact:Express Apostille Services872.666.0880info@expressapostilleservices.comexpressapostilleservices.com

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