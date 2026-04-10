Northbound I-5 near Bellingham scheduled to reopen Thursday, April 16, following extensive stabilization work

BELLINGHAM – After nearly one month of work to stabilize a landslide south of Bellingham, the Washington State Department of Transportation expects to reopen all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 by 5 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, pending final evaluations by geotechnical engineers.

Since the March 19 landslide that brought thousands of cubic yards of debris onto the roadway, closing northbound I-5 between North Lake Samish Road (milepost 246) and State Route 11/Old Fairhaven Parkway (milepost 250), specialty contractor crews working for WSDOT have been onsite seven days a week under an emergency contract to stabilize the slope and clear debris so the highway can safely reopen.

"This has been complex, high-risk work that required a methodical top-down approach," said Secretary of Transportation Julie Meredith. "Our focus from day one has been to reopen the highway as quickly as possible, but only when we can do so safely."

Safety remains the top priority

Stabilizing a slope after a landslide is deliberate, highly controlled work that cannot be rushed.

Crews work from the top of the slope down, dislodging or securing unstable rock before moving into the area below. Removing debris too soon or working out of sequence can release additional rockfall and make conditions dangerous or result in delays.

Much of this work is done by hand. Crews are scaling loose rock, drilling into the hillside and installing steel dowels to anchor the slope, all under the direction of geotechnical engineers.

While this can make progress feel slow from the outside, each step is intentional. Crews often pause to reassess conditions as new areas of the slope are exposed, ensuring the work is done safely and correctly.

Significant progress made toward reopening

With the closure now entering its fourth week, crews are beginning the final stages of stabilization work.

In recent days, they have installed and grouted steel dowels to anchor unstable rock and removed some of the largest and most unsupported slabs of the slope, including the bus-sized boulder at the center of the slide. With that work largely complete, crews are excavating debris at the base of the slope so geotechnical engineers can make their final assessment.

Progress has been steady and deliberate, supported by specialty crews working side by side with geotechnical engineers, who are evaluating conditions in real-time.

Over the coming days, crews will complete stabilization work. This will include removing a large, loose rock on the north end of the slide that can’t be anchored. Out of an abundance of caution, southbound I-5 travelers should expect a rolling slowdown at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 12, while this work is performed.

Crews also will complete debris removal before final inspection and, pending approval, demobilize equipment from the site. If final inspections reveal any areas we must address, the opening of northbound I-5 could be delayed.

What travelers should expect

Northbound I-5 remains closed just south of Bellingham between North Lake Samish and SR 11/Chuckanut Drive. Until the highway reopens Thursday, April 16, travelers will need to continue using alternate routes like SR 11 and SR 9, with SR 9 serving as the primary freight route.

Neighbors, local businesses and travelers have all felt the effects of increased traffic on detour routes and nearby local roads. WSDOT continues to monitor conditions, receive feedback from local partners, law enforcement and the community, and will make adjustments where possible to stay responsive to community concerns as this work continues.

WSDOT will issue additional communications to notify the public when I-5 reopens. Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.