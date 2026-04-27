Kerry Meikle and Arsahd Diapers Named 2026 Corporate Champion for Babies by Miami Diaper Bank

Kerry Meikle, founder of Arsahd, with her daughter Arianna Meikle, receiving the 2026 Corporate Champion for Babies award from the Miami Diaper Bank in Miami, Florida.

Mom of five recognized for challenging the idea that diaper rash is “normal” and working to expand access for families facing diaper need.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kerry Meikle, founder of Arsahd , has been named a 2026 Corporate Champion for Babies by the Miami Diaper Bank , recognizing her work to improve diaper performance expectations while supporting families experiencing diaper need in South Florida.A mother of five, Meikle founded Arsahd after struggling to find a diaper that could keep her own children comfortable. Ongoing rashes and irritation led her to question a widely accepted belief—that discomfort is simply part of being a baby.She didn’t accept that.“I couldn’t accept that painful rashes and constant discomfort were just part of being a baby,” said Meikle. “And what I’ve seen since is that when a diaper truly works, it doesn’t just protect a baby’s skin—it gives a family a level of relief they didn’t realize they were missing.”That perspective has shaped Arsahd into something more than a product—it reflects a broader effort to rethink what parents should expect from everyday baby care.Meikle’s work has also been featured in national media, including a segment highlighting how a mother is revolutionizing the diaper industry The recognition also highlights the issue of diaper need, which affects millions of families across the United States. Without access to enough diapers, many parents are forced to extend usage beyond recommended limits, increasing the likelihood of skin irritation, discomfort, and added stress.Through partnerships with organizations like the Miami Diaper Bank, Arsahd has supported efforts to expand access to diapers for families who need them most.For Meikle, the mission is clear.“Better standards shouldn’t be limited,” she said. “Every baby deserves a diaper that actually protects their skin—and more families deserve access to that level of care.”The Corporate Champion for Babies award recognizes companies and leaders working to support the health, dignity, and well-being of children through meaningful community impact.Arsahd is continuing to expand its partnerships with organizations and companies aligned in supporting families and improving access to essential baby care.About Arsahd:Arsahd is a premium diaper brand founded by a mother of five who set out to challenge the belief that diaper rash and discomfort are an expected part of baby care. Grounded in a commitment to performance, comfort, and transparency, Arsahd focuses on creating products that better support a baby’s skin. The company also partners with community organizations to help expand access to diapers for families facing diaper need.

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