Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Welcomes Board-Certified Oncologist Dr. Kyle Renaldo to Its Growing Team

Dr. Renaldo’s professional headshot highlighting his approachable, compassionate care and expertise at Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center.

Expanding Advanced Cancer Care for Pets in Frederick and Beyond

One of the most rewarding aspects of my work is guiding pet owners through difficult decisions and witnessing the joy of seeing their companions survive or enjoy a meaningfully extended life.” — Kyle Renaldo, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center is proud to announce that Kyle Renaldo, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology), will join the hospital’s oncology team as a board-certified medical oncologist , beginning May 11, 2026.“I am so happy to have Dr. Kyle Renaldo join our team as our second medical oncologist,” says Katie Brooks, LVT, CVPM, Partner Co-Founder and CEO. “We are excited to grow our oncology team and our ability to provide care to patients.”Dr. Renaldo shares his enthusiasm for the role: “I chose Partner for the superior care they provide their patients and their professional culture.”About Dr. RenaldoDr. Renaldo earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Kansas State College of Veterinary Medicine in 2013, followed by a Master of Science degree and medical oncology residency at The Ohio State University. He earned his diplomate status in 2021 upon completion and publication of his residency research project on canine and human diffuse B cell lymphoma. His training also includes a rotating internship at the University of Georgia and an oncology internship at BluePearl Veterinary Partners in Florida.His path to veterinary medicine began with an externship alongside his family pet’s general practitioner, an experience that revealed the profound gratitude clients have for their veterinarians. The dynamic, fast-advancing nature of cancer medicine deepened that calling and led Dr. Renaldo to pursue a residency in oncology. He holds a strong interest in translational medicine, specifically leveraging veterinary medical oncology and clinical trials to advance human oncology—a passion made more personal since his mother’s diagnosis with Stage III pulmonary adenocarcinoma in 2021.Dr. Renaldo has significant clinical interest in canine lymphoma, histiocytic sarcoma, and osteosarcoma. “One of the most rewarding aspects of my work is guiding pet owners through difficult decisions and witnessing the joy of seeing their companions survive or enjoy a meaningfully extended life after treatment,” says Dr. Renaldo. His ability to communicate with compassion and demonstrate empathy in challenging situations is a defining strength in his practice of medical oncology.A Florida native, Dr. Renaldo loves the beach and living near the water. He is an avid Tampa Bay sports fan, cheering on the Rays and the Lightning, and enjoys spending time with his extended Italian-American family from the New York/New Jersey area. He is also an enthusiastic traveler, including internationally. He looks forward to eventually welcoming a Bernese Mountain Dog into his home.To make an appointment, call 301-200-8185. To learn more about PVESC, visit partnervesc.com.###Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center (PVESC) is a 24/7 emergency and specialty veterinary hospital located in Frederick, Maryland. Committed to providing compassionate, expert care to pets and their families, Partner is supported by a dedicated team of board-certified specialists and emergency clinicians. A women-founded and led business, PVESC’s mission is to transform the veterinary profession. After spending 20+ years in veterinary emergency and specialty medicine, our founders set out to reinvent the standard approach to veterinary care. Partner is the first women-founded and led veterinary emergency and specialty care practice with locations in both Frederick, MD, and Richmond, VA.

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