Jack Brewer, Founder and Chairman of the Jack Brewer Foundation, Joins Florida Leaders to Advance Child Abuse Prevention

Jack Brewer Foundation joins Florida leaders to advance child abuse prevention, strengthening families, supporting fatherhood, and serving at-risk youth.

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jack Brewer Foundation JBF ) stood alongside Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Taylor N. Hatch and state leaders today at the Florida Historic Capitol to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month and reinforce a united commitment to protecting vulnerable children and strengthening families across Florida.The event, which included a press conference and ceremonial pinwheel planting, brought together leaders from across government, faith, and nonprofit sectors to highlight solutions that address the root causes of child abuse and neglect.Jack Brewer, Founder of the Jack Brewer Foundation, emphasized the critical role of strong families, particularly engaged fathers, in preventing abuse and creating long-term stability for children.“Child abuse prevention starts with restoring the foundation of the family,” said Brewer. “Across this country and around the world, we are seeing the consequences of fatherlessness and broken homes play out in every major social issue. If we are serious about protecting children, we must be just as serious about strengthening families and supporting fathers who are too often missing from the picture.”Through its national and international initiatives, the Jack Brewer Foundation works directly with vulnerable populations, including fatherless children, at-risk youth, and incarcerated fathers seeking redemption and restoration. JBF’s youthful offenders program serves some of the most at-risk fatherless kids in America—many of whom are dually involved in foster care, adoption systems, and the juvenile justice system. These young people have often endured years of trauma and abuse, making early intervention and consistent mentorship critical to breaking the cycle, including through biblical-based programming designed specifically for youth.The Foundation’s Heroes 2nd Chance Fatherhood Initiative, active in correctional facilities across Florida and beyond, equips men with the tools to reengage as fathers and break cycles of generational trauma. Nearly 60% of participating fathers committed their first offense as children—a direct reflection of the long-term impact of early childhood instability.“Prevention is not just about intervention after harm occurs, it’s about building systems and support that stop it before it starts,” Brewer added. “That means investing in fathers, reinforcing faith-based solutions, and holding ourselves accountable to the next generation.”JBF continues to partner with policymakers, community leaders, and faith-based organizations to advance meaningful reforms that prioritize children, restore families, and drive lasting change.For more information, visit jackbrewerfoundation.org.

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