Subtle Insight Entertainment Announces ‘IE Entertainment Networking Event’ to Unite Local Industry Professionals

Where visionary storytelling meets strategic execution. Henry Jones III, CEO of Subtle Insight Entertainment

Subtle Insight Entertainment announces the inaugural IE Entertainment Networking Event in Ontario, CA on May 29, uniting local talent for industry growth.

Our goal is to build a strong, interconnected community of entertainment professionals right here in our own backyard” — Henry Jones III

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Subtle Insight Entertainment Announces Inaugural "IE Entertainment Networking Event" to Unite Local Industry Professionals in Ontario, CASubtle Insight Entertainment is proud to announce The IE Entertainment Networking Event , a premier gathering designed to bring together the vibrant and growing entertainment community residing in the Inland Empire. The inaugural event will take place on May 29, 2026, in Ontario, California.As the entertainment industry continues to expand beyond traditional geographic hubs, the Inland Empire has become home to an incredible pool of talent, including filmmakers, producers, directors, actors, and production professionals. Subtle Insight Entertainment is hosting this exclusive night to foster a spirit of solidarity within this local community. The event will provide a dedicated platform for industry peers to forge meaningful connections that can lead to future business opportunities, creative collaborations, and long-term partnerships."Our goal is to build a strong, interconnected community of entertainment professionals right here in our own backyard," said Henry Jones III, CEO of Subtle Insight Entertainment. "The Inland Empire is brimming with creative energy. This event is about bringing that talent together under one roof to network, share ideas, and lay the groundwork for future projects that elevate our region's presence in the industry."Scheduled from 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM, the evening will feature dedicated networking sessions and opportunities for professionals across all facets of entertainment to engage with one another.This May 29 gathering will mark the first of its kind for Subtle Insight Entertainment. The company plans to make this the catalyst for an ongoing series of events dedicated to supporting, empowering, and uniting the Inland Empire's entertainment sector.

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