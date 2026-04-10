Blue Ocean Custom Signs: The Trusted Sign Company Helping Panama City Beach Businesses Stand Out
Serving the Florida Panhandle, Blue Ocean Custom Signs delivers custom signage solutions that elevate businesses and enhance brand visibility.PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Ocean Custom Signs, a woman-owned custom sign company in Panama City Beach, has become the go-to sign company for businesses seeking innovative, high-quality signage solutions throughout the Florida Panhandle. Founded in 2020 by Dawn Beddome and Laurie Markoe, the company provides indoor and outdoor signs, promotional signs, ADA signage, wayfinding and directional signs, social distancing signs, and virtually any type of temporary or permanent signage to help local businesses stand out.
"As founder of Blue Ocean Custom Signs, I lead all aspects of the business—from creative direction to operational execution. Drawing on 25+ years of leadership experience across aerospace & defense, oil & gas, and high-growth entrepreneurial ventures, I bring a customer-first, results-driven and collaborative approach to every project," said Laurie Markoe, Owner of Blue Ocean Custom Signs
Elevate Your Business with Blue Ocean Custom Signs
1. Captivating Indoor & Outdoor Signage
Tailored to your business environment and brand identity, our signs enhance visibility, professionalism, and customer engagement.
2. Compliant & Memorable Promotional & ADA Signs
Ensure ADA compliance while leaving a lasting impression on clients and visitors with thoughtfully designed signage.
3. Smart Wayfinding & Safety Signage
Guide customers efficiently and maintain safety standards with clear, visually appealing directional and social distancing signs.
4. Mobile Marketing with Vehicle & Fleet Graphics
Transform company vehicles into powerful mobile advertisements that expand your brand presence across the Panama City Beach community.
5. End-to-End Custom Sign Solutions
From concept and design to fabrication and installation, our team manages every step to deliver seamless, high-quality signage that grows your business.
Proven Results and Growing Trust Among Panama City Beach Businesses
Since its launch, Blue Ocean Custom Signs has reached severa milestones, including becoming a proud member of the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Walton Area Chamber of Commerce. The company has earned a strong reputation for helping local businesses enhance visibility, strengthen brand presence, and attract more customers through high-quality, custom signage. As demand has grown, Blue Ocean Custom Signs has expanded its services throughout the Florida Panhandle, supporting businesses across a wide range of industries.
"I wanted to say thank you to Laurie and her incredible team at Blue Ocean Custom Signs! Initially, I was somewhat clueless in what I wanted/needed for signage at my newly constructed office location in PCB. Laurie assisted every step of the way with a professional hands-on approach that made this a seamless process. My new sign looks fantastic! I highly recommend Blue Ocean Signs and will use them for all of my future projects." — Zack Housley
Looking ahead, Blue Ocean Custom Signs plans to continue expanding into additional communities across the Florida Panhandle while introducing enhanced design consultations and customized signage solutions tailored to businesses of all sizes.
About Blue Ocean Custom Signs
Blue Ocean Custom Signs, based in Panama City Beach, FL, is a woman-owned sign-making company dedicated to helping businesses enhance visibility and brand identity through custom signage. Serving local businesses and organizations, the company specializes in indoor and outdoor signs, promotional and ADA signage, and wayfinding solutions. By combining creativity, quality, and attention to detail, Blue Ocean Custom Signs ensures every project supports business growth and strengthens community presence.
Website: https://blueoceancustomsigns.com/
Laurie Markoe
Blue Ocean Custom Signs
+1 850-238-8612
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.