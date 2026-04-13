AircraftExchange Powered by IADA Makes Major Debut at AERO Friedrichshafen 2026
Partnering with AERO
We are delighted to see IADA joining us with a pavilion for the first time in 2026.”FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, GERMANY, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AircraftExchange, powered by the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), will make its first major exhibition appearance at AERO Friedrichshafen 2026.
— Tobias Bretzel, Show Director AERO
AircraftExchange’s large presence at the April 22-25 event marks a significant milestone in IADA's aircraft marketing platform’s global expansion and visibility within the business and general aviation marketplace. And IADA will conduct Broker Certification Testing during AERO for its dealer personnel.
AircraftExchange.com is the exclusive aircraft listing platform of IADA. Every business jet on the site is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer, ensuring a high-integrity buying experience. Buyers can browse curated listings, create personalized dashboards, and engage directly with industry professionals who meet IADA’s strict ethical and performance standards. Visit https://aircraftexchange.com to learn more.
“Presented as the AircraftExchange | IADA Member Booth, the AERO Friedrichshafen exhibit at Hall/Stand No. A1-600 showcases a collaborative presence from leading IADA-Accredited Dealers,” said John Odegard, Chair of IADA and Co-Founder and Partner of 5X5 Trading, an IADA-Accredited Dealer. “IADA’s AERO profile reinforces the association’s commitment to transparency, professionalism, and efficiency in the preowned aircraft market.”
Elevating the Pre-Owned Aircraft Marketplace
AircraftExchange continues to gain momentum as a premier online marketplace exclusively featuring aircraft represented by IADA-Accredited Dealers. Its debut at AERO Friedrichshafen reflects growing international interest in a more transparent, data-driven approach to buying and selling business aircraft. By bringing together leading dealers under a unified brand presence, AircraftExchange powered by IADA aims to enhance buyer confidence, streamline transactions, and elevate industry standards worldwide.
"We are delighted to see IADA joining us with a pavilion for the first time in 2026," said, Tobias Bretzel, Show Director AERO at fairnamic GmbH. "The strong participation by pavilion exhibitors and individual IADA members clearly underlines the growing relevance of our show for the international network of aircraft dealers and sellers in both Business Aviation and General Aviation."
Co-exhibiting within the AircraftExchange booth are five prominent IADA-Accredited Dealers:
5x5 Trading
CFSJets
Global Wings
Leviate Air Group
SOLJETS
Strong IADA Member Representation Across the Show Floor
In addition to the AircraftExchange booth, numerous IADA members will maintain their own exhibits throughout AERO Friedrichshafen 2026, underscoring the association’s broad influence across the aviation ecosystem. Participating IADA members include:
ACASS
Atlas Air Service AG
Asian Business Aviation Association
Boeing | BBJ
Bombardier
Dassault
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Global Jet Capital
Gogo Business Aviation
Guardian Jet
Honda Aircraft Company
Honeywell Aerospace
Jet Aviation
Jet Support Services Inc. (JSSI)
Lone Mountain Aircraft
Rolls-Royce
StandardAero
Textron Aviation
Viasat Inc.
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA)
IADA is an elite global trade organization for professionals in the aircraft resale industry. IADA-Accredited Dealers and IADA-Verified Products & Services Members are recognized for their ethical standards, market expertise, and rigorous accreditation process. IADA supports transparency and professionalism throughout every aircraft transaction. For more information visit https://iada.aero.
Jim Gregory
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here
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