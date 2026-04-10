Margie Barilla Foundation Donates Prom Dresses to Support Local Youth in Collin County

The Margie Barilla Foundation partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Collin County on March 28, 2026, to donate prom dresses to young women in the community.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Margie Barilla Foundation’s ongoing commitment to uplifting youth and ensuring that every student has the opportunity to experience life’s special milestones with confidence and joy.Prom is a cherished moment for many high school students, yet for some families, the cost of formal attire can create unnecessary stress and financial strain. Through this donation, MBF aims to remove that barrier by providing beautiful dresses to those who may not otherwise have access, allowing them to fully participate in their prom experience without worrying about expenses.“Our mission is rooted in compassion, dignity, and opportunity,” said a representative from the Margie Barilla Foundation. “Every young person deserves to feel celebrated and included, especially during moments that create lasting memories. By providing these dresses, we hope to empower these young women to walk into prom feeling confident, valued, and supported.”The event brought together community members, volunteers, and staff from both organizations, all united by a shared goal of giving back. The smiles and excitement from the recipients served as a powerful reminder of the impact small acts of kindness can have.The Margie Barilla Foundation remains dedicated to supporting youth and families through meaningful initiatives that foster connection, confidence, and hope. This prom dress donation is just one of many ways the Foundation continues to invest in the well-being and future of the community.For more information about the Margie Barilla Foundation and its mission, please visit:

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