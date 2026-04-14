REF Hosts April 2 Event With City of Celina to Strengthen Public-Private Collaboration in Real Estate Development

Ravi Polishetty presents a recognition award to Ryan Tubbs, Mayor of Celina, Texas, during the REF Connect Celina Chapter event, highlighting leadership and public-private collaboration. Participants from across the real estate ecosystem joined the REF Connect Celina Chapter event for an evening of networking, city engagement, and industry collaboration. A live panel at the REF Connect Celina Chapter event brought together city and industry voices for direct discussion on Celina’s growth and development landscape.

The April 2nd event brought together city leaders and real estate stakeholders to discuss growth, infrastructure, priorities, and collaboration.

REF is building a structured environment where cities and private stakeholders can connect, collaborate, and create long-term opportunities in real estate development.” — Ravi Polishetty

CELINA, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REF (Real Estate Forum), a chapter-based platform connecting cities, developers, investors, builders, and service providers through curated in-person events and an AI-powered mobile app, successfully hosted a networking and panel discussion event on April 2 in collaboration with the City of Celina.

The event brought together developers, investors, builders, brokers, service providers, and city representatives for a focused discussion on growth, development priorities, infrastructure planning, and opportunities for collaboration in one of North Texas’ active growth markets. Attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with public-sector leadership while gaining clearer insight into the city’s development outlook and the importance of strong public-private coordination.

The panel featured representatives connected to the City of Celina, including leadership from the Mayor’s office, Economic Development Corporation, Planning and Zoning, Development Services, and Public Works. The discussion provided practical visibility into development processes, regulatory considerations, infrastructure planning, and areas where the private sector can work more effectively alongside city leadership to support responsible growth.

The event reflects REF’s broader mission of reducing friction in real estate development by creating structured environments where cities and private-sector stakeholders can connect, collaborate, and build long-term relationships. Through its chapter-based model, REF is designed to extend these conversations beyond a single event and support continued engagement across the real estate ecosystem.

“REF was created to bring the entire real estate ecosystem onto one platform, enabling meaningful connections and long-term collaboration,” said Ravi Polishetty, Founder of REF. “Our event with the City of Celina reflects the value of bringing together public and private stakeholders in a structured environment where real opportunities can take shape through direct communication and stronger alignment.”

The April 2 event demonstrated how REF’s model supports more than traditional networking. By combining city-led engagement with industry participation, the platform helps create direct channels for dialogue around development priorities, expectations, and opportunities. This format gives stakeholders the ability to build relationships, exchange insights, and continue relevant conversations through REF’s broader ecosystem.

REF continues to expand through local chapters, curated events, and its AI-powered mobile platform, which is designed to help members stay connected, discover opportunities, and continue collaboration beyond physical gatherings. The platform’s approach is centered on bringing the full real estate ecosystem into one network, with the goal of improving communication, reducing silos, and supporting better long-term outcomes across development projects.

About REF (Real Estate Forum)

REF (Real Estate Forum) is a chapter-based real estate collaboration platform that connects cities, counties, developers, investors, builders, and service providers through curated in-person events and an AI-powered mobile app. REF is designed to reduce friction in the development process by supporting stronger relationships, continued engagement, and more informed collaboration across the real estate ecosystem.

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