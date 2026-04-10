Bus Service From New York City to Six Flags Great Adventure
TransportAzumah provides bus service on Route 308 from the GWB Bus Station in New York City to Six Flags Great Adventure.
EXPANDED 2026 EARLY SEASON SCHEDULE*
Saturday 4/11 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pm
Saturday 4/18 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pm
Sunday 4/19 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 630pm
Saturday 4/25 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pm
Sunday 4/26 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 630pm
Friday 5/1 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 630pm
Saturday 5/2 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pm
Sunday 5/3 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 630pm
Friday 5/8 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 630pm
Saturday 5/9 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pm
Sunday 5/10 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 630pm
Friday 5/15 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 630pm
Saturday 5/16 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pm
Sunday 5/17 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pm
Friday 5/22 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pm
Saturday 5/23 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 930pm
Sunday 5/24 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 930pm
Monday 5/25 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 930pm
Tuesday 5/26 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 730pm
Wednesday 5/27 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 730pm
Thursday 5/28 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 730pm
Friday 5/29 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pm
Saturday 5/30 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pm
Sunday 5/31 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pm
*Schedule may change based on demand and Great Adventure’s calendar
PRICE
$60 – Round Trip Bus Transportation Only
Park tickets are available directly from Six Flags Great Adventure’s website
Reservations are required and can be made at the 308 Bus website (Select New York NY as your “Origin” and Jackson NJ as your “Destination”)
FULL SEASON SCHEDULE
Route 308 bus service operates until early November. The full schedule can be found at https://www.308bus.com
Tickets are refundable up to 48 hours before departure.
The schedule may change based on demand and Great Adventure’s calendar.
GWB BUS STATION
Route 308 buses operate from the George Washington Bridge Bus Station (Gate 4) located at 4200 Broadway.
Take the A train to the 175 Street Station. The station is directly connected to the bus station via a short tunnel. It is about a 15 minute ride from Midtown Manhattan.
Joel Anabilah-Azumah
TransportAzumah LLC
+1 347-927-0750
email us here
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TransportAzumah Route 308 bus from the GWB Bus Station to Six Flags Great Adventure
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