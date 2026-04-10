Bus Service From New York City to Six Flags Great Adventure

TransportAzumah provides bus service on Route 308 from the GWB Bus Station in New York City to Six Flags Great Adventure.

Strong early season demand and good weather has caused us to expand our service to Six Flags Great Adventure. For many people, our service is cheaper than gas and tolls to the park.” — Joel Anabilah-Azumah

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransportAzumah has expanded its Route 308 schedule to accommodate most Six Flags Great Adventure operating days during April and May. The beautiful spring weather that we are having is generating more early season interest in travel to the popular amusement park. We highly recommend buying the 2026 Gold Pass, which pays for itself in just TWO trips to Great Adventure. It is also good at several other Six Flags parks in the region, including Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom (which TransportAzumah also serves).EXPANDED 2026 EARLY SEASON SCHEDULE*Saturday 4/11 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pmSaturday 4/18 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pmSunday 4/19 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 630pmSaturday 4/25 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pmSunday 4/26 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 630pmFriday 5/1 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 630pmSaturday 5/2 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pmSunday 5/3 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 630pmFriday 5/8 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 630pmSaturday 5/9 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pmSunday 5/10 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 630pmFriday 5/15 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 630pmSaturday 5/16 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pmSunday 5/17 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pmFriday 5/22 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pmSaturday 5/23 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 930pmSunday 5/24 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 930pmMonday 5/25 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 930pmTuesday 5/26 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 730pmWednesday 5/27 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 730pmThursday 5/28 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 730pmFriday 5/29 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pmSaturday 5/30 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pmSunday 5/31 – Leaves GWB Bus Station 930am, Leaves Great Adventure 830pm*Schedule may change based on demand and Great Adventure’s calendarPRICE$60 – Round Trip Bus Transportation OnlyPark tickets are available directly from Six Flags Great Adventure’s websiteReservations are required and can be made at the 308 Bus website (Select New York NY as your “Origin” and Jackson NJ as your “Destination”)FULL SEASON SCHEDULERoute 308 bus service operates until early November. The full schedule can be found at https://www.308bus.com Tickets are refundable up to 48 hours before departure.The schedule may change based on demand and Great Adventure’s calendar.GWB BUS STATIONRoute 308 buses operate from the George Washington Bridge Bus Station (Gate 4) located at 4200 Broadway.Take the A train to the 175 Street Station. The station is directly connected to the bus station via a short tunnel. It is about a 15 minute ride from Midtown Manhattan.

TransportAzumah Route 308 bus from the GWB Bus Station to Six Flags Great Adventure

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