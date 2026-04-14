Generation X Gets New Vision Enhancement Options With FineVision & PureSee Lifestyle Implants And a Dedicated NewsLetter

Khanna Vision Institute Rajesh Khanna MD Beverly Hills Vision Enhancement Specialist Rejuvenate Ageing Eyes - Presbyopia

Beverly Hills practice launches educational Vision Enhancement News, highlights its initial FineVision experience, introduces newly FDA-approved PureSee Implant

Patients over 50 want freedom from glasses and contacts at all distances to maintain their active youthful lifestyle. PIE not Lasik is able to deliver this. Our job is to match the technology” — Rajesh Khanna, MD

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Khanna Vision Institute which is redefining vision correction for the active "Generation X" announced an expansion of its premium lifestyle implants , PIE or Presbyopic Implants in Eye. These are options for patients above fifty with presbyopia or age-related near-vision loss. .The practice said it has begun its initial FineVision HP cases and it is introducing patient education around TECNIS PureSee , a newly FDA-approved U.S. option.The PIE Advantage: Beyond LASIK and DropsMany patients in their 50s explore Monovision LASIK or the newer presbyopia eye drops, but these often come with significant compromises."Success isn't one-size-fits-all, and neither is the technology," says Dr. Rajesh Khanna . "While Monovision LASIK corrects one eye for distance and one for near, it often sacrifices depth perception. PIE, however, uses advanced multifocal technology to provide a natural, 'blended' range of vision across both eyes. Furthermore, unlike temporary eye drops that last only a few hours and can cause headaches or dimmed vision, PIE addresses the root cause of vision loss by replacing the aging internal lens entirely."Because PIE replaces the contents of the natural lens, patients not only regain immediate clarity but also eliminate the future possibility of developing cataracts, providing a permanent lifetime solution that LASIK or daily drops simply cannot match.Customized Technology for Modern LifestylesTo provide this level of customization, Khanna Vision Institute has expanded its offerings to include three premier lens platforms: BVI FINEVISION HP : A trifocal lens with over 15 years of global success, designed for seamless vision across all distances.• TECNIS Odyssey: A full-range lens optimized for high-quality vision during near, intermediate, and far tasks.• TECNIS PureSee: A newly FDA-approved "extended depth of focus" lens that offers exceptional distance and intermediate clarity with functional near vision.The institute pairs these advanced implants with the robotic LENSAR femtosecond laser system. This computer-guided, bladeless technology ensures every procedure is performed with a level of precision and predictability far beyond manual methods.Empowering Patients Through EducationTo help patients navigate their journey toward visual freedom, Khanna Vision Institute is launching Vision Enhancement News, a monthly educational newsletter on latest advances in Vision Enhancement Surgery. This resource simplifies complex topics, such as Refractive vs Diffractive PIE, SMILE laser surgery technology. It will also and assist the readers to choose the right technology for specific hobbies like golf, tennis, or digital work.Attend an Upcoming Vision SeminarActive adults interested in reclaiming their visual freedom are invited to a Vision Seminar on Tuesday, April 21, from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM in Westlake Village. Dr. Khanna will discuss Presbyopia management, SMile Laser Vision Surgery, CTAK and other advanced vision restoration options, robotic cataract surgery, premium intraocular lens choices, recovery, and candidacy in plain language. Khanna Vision Institute is also continuing seminar-based education; its website currently promotes a Vision Seminar on April 21, 2026, in Westlake Village covering SMILE Laser vision correction, PIE, CTAK, cataract treatments, and more.

Happy PIE or Presbyopic Implant in Eye patient explains How his life improved and its advantages over Lasik at Khanna Vision Institute Beverly Hills

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