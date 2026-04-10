Tiffany Perkins: Leading Operational Transformation While Championing Resilience and Stillbirth Awareness

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Global Supply Chain Executive Combines Strategic Leadership, Operational Excellence, and Personal Resilience to Drive Impact in Business and CommunityTiffany Perkins is a senior supply chain and operations executive recognized for transforming complex global operations into high-performing organizations that deliver measurable business outcomes. With more than two decades of leadership across supply chain strategy, digital transformation, and enterprise technology, Tiffany has built a reputation for designing operating models that align strategy, people, and technology to drive scalable performance.Currently serving as Interim Vice President, Americas Supply Chain at Dyson, Tiffany holds end-to-end accountability for supply chain execution across the United States, Canada, and Latin America, overseeing fulfillment, logistics, service operations, and performance governance across a multi-country network. In this role, she leads efforts to align supply chain performance with commercial growth, customer experience, and margin objectives while strengthening operational discipline, data transparency, and cross-functional decision making across the region.Throughout her career, Tiffany has led large-scale transformations that improve service performance, reduce cost-to-serve, and build resilient supply chain ecosystems. Her leadership has delivered measurable outcomes, including an 80% reduction in returns turnaround time, a 40-point increase in customer satisfaction, and more than $3 million in annual cost avoidance through operational redesign and compliance optimization. She is widely recognized for establishing structured KPI governance frameworks and executive operating cadences that shift organizations from reactive execution to proactive, forecast-aligned planning.Before Dyson, Tiffany held multiple leadership roles at Caterpillar, where she led enterprise initiatives spanning global network optimization, demand planning, and IT service operations. As Global IT Service Management Process Owner, she led the deployment of ServiceNow across a 100,000-employee global enterprise, establishing standardized governance models and performance visibility across global technology operations.Her leadership journey uniquely bridges operations, technology, and business strategy. Beginning her career as a software programmer and progressing through architecture, program leadership, and executive supply chain roles, Tiffany brings a rare ability to translate technical complexity into practical operational outcomes. Today, she is particularly focused on the role of digital systems, analytics, and artificial intelligence in enabling more resilient, responsive supply chains.While Tiffany’s professional accomplishments are significant, her leadership perspective has also been shaped by deeply personal experiences.After experiencing the devastating loss of a child through stillbirth in January 2025, Tiffany has become an advocate for stillbirth awareness, research, and grief support for families navigating pregnancy loss. In the United States, approximately 1 in 175 pregnancies end in stillbirth, impacting thousands of families each year. Despite the frequency of this loss, stillbirth remains under-discussed and under-researched in public health and maternal care.Tiffany has used her voice to help bring attention to the need for increased awareness, improved research funding, and compassionate support systems for grieving families. She actively promotes recognition of Stillbirth Awareness Month in October and the global Wave of Light, observed on October 15 during Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day, where families around the world light candles to honor babies lost too soon.Through her advocacy, Tiffany speaks openly about resilience, grief management, and the journey of finding joy again after loss, including the experience of parenting after stillbirth. She believes that acknowledging loss and creating space for healing can empower families while helping society better understand the realities many parents quietly endure.This personal journey has strengthened her leadership philosophy, deepening her commitment to empathy, transparency, and human-centered leadership in the workplace.Tiffany emphasizes that strong leadership requires both strategic clarity and emotional intelligence. She is known for building collaborative environments where teams feel empowered to contribute, take ownership, and continuously improve. Her leadership approach centers on disciplined decision making, root-cause problem solving, and clear operational governance while fostering cultures where people feel supported and valued.She holds a Master of Business Administration from Bradley University and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Western Illinois University. Tiffany is also a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and continues to expand her expertise in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence applications for forecasting, predictive analytics, and supply chain optimization.Beyond her professional work, Tiffany remains committed to mentoring emerging leaders and supporting community initiatives focused on leadership development and resilience. She encourages professionals, especially women, to enter operations and technology fields. to pursue stretch opportunities, build broad business acumen, and confidently use their voice.Through both her professional leadership and personal advocacy, Tiffany Perkins exemplifies the power of resilience, purpose, and impact—transforming complex organizations while helping shine a light on conversations that matter far beyond the boardroom.Learn More about Tiffany Perkins:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/tiffany-perkins Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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