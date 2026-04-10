Stress Awareness Month: Burnout Specialist Alison Canavan on Why We’re Still Getting Stress Wrong

TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite growing awareness around mental health, levels of stress and burnout remain high, pointing to a gap between understanding the issue and effectively addressing it.Canavan, a keynote speaker focusing on burnout, energy management, and mental health , suggests the challenge may lie in how wellbeing is approached.“We’re still trying to fix stress in isolation,” says Canavan. “But burnout isn’t just about workload, it’s about how we live, think, and care for ourselves as a whole.”A Fragmented Approach to StressStress Awareness Month, established in 1992, highlights the causes and impacts of stress, from physical symptoms such as headaches and sleep disruption to emotional strain and burnout. However, many responses to stress remain short-term or narrowly focused.Canavan points to the need for a more integrated model, which considers:-Mental and emotional health-Physical wellbeing and energy-Behavioral patterns and daily habits-Self-awareness and mindset“Real change happens when we move beyond quick fixes and focus on sustainable, daily practices,” she adds.From Awareness to ActionWhile campaigns throughout April often promote healthier habits—such as exercise, nutrition, and open conversations—Canavan notes that practical, consistent tools are key to long-term change.Her talks and workshops focus on helping individuals and organizations:-Recognize early signs of burnout-Develop resilience and manage energy more effectively-Improve focus, clarity, and emotional wellbeing-Introduce small, manageable changes over timeHer approach combines elements of mindfulness, neuroscience, and behavior change.Experience Across OrganizationsCanavan has worked with organizations including Deloitte, Google, PayPal, Allianz, and Coinbase, supporting conversations around stress, performance, and wellbeing. Feedback from participants often highlights the balance between practical guidance and engaging delivery.A Call to Rethink WellbeingAs conversations around mental health continue to evolve, Canavan encourages a shift from awareness to more consistent, applied approaches.“We’ve made progress in talking about stress, but it’s also important to look at how we respond to it,” she says. “Supporting the whole person can contribute to healthier, more resilient individuals and workplaces.”Booking & Media Opportunities Alison Canavan is available for keynote talks, workshops, and leadership sessions focused on:-Burnout prevention and recovery-Energy management and performance-Building resilient, mentally healthy teams-Mindfulness and sustainable behavior change-Media interviews and expert commentary are available throughout Stress Awareness Month.About Alison CanavanAlison Canavan is an international speaker and wellbeing practitioner specializing in burnout, mental health, and resilience. Her “Full 360” approach focuses on supporting individuals and organizations through practical, sustainable changes in daily habits and mindset.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.