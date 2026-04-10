Arden Courts Southeastern Pennsylvania to Host ‘Power of the Mind’ Dementia Conference Featuring Dr. Tam Cummings

Free educational conference brings together clinical expertise, caregiver support, and 30+ local resources

FEASTERVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arden Courts in Southeastern Pennsylvania will host Power of the Mind with Dr. Tam Cummings, a full-day dementia care conference designed to equip caregivers, families, and professionals with practical tools and a deeper understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The event will take place Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Brook Side Manor at Somerton Springs in Feasterville.

Hosted by Arden Courts communities in King of Prussia, Warminster, and Yardley, the conference will feature nationally recognized gerontologist, author, and dementia care expert Tam Cummings, PhD. Her work focuses on helping caregivers and professionals better understand the clinical differences between dementias and apply that knowledge to everyday care.

“Nine dementias make up the vast majority of cases, yet many families are never told which one they are facing,” said Dr. Tam Cummings, PhD, gerontologist. “This conference is an opportunity to learn what that means and how it should shape care decisions.”

Throughout the day, attendees will explore key aspects of dementia care, including identifying when additional support may be needed, understanding different dementia types, building more effective care approaches, and improving communication with healthcare providers.

“This conference is about giving people the knowledge and confidence to navigate what can often feel like an overwhelming journey,” said Alexis Ferrara, Senior Memory Care Advisor, Arden Courts King of Prussia. “By bringing together expert insight and a strong network of local resources, we are creating a space where people can find both answers and support.”

A limited number of attendees will also have access to scheduled one-on-one consultations with Dr. Cummings following the conference, offering personalized guidance tailored to individual situations.

In addition to educational sessions, the event will feature lunch, CEU credits, caregiver-focused offerings such as massage and wellness support, and opportunities to connect with local organizations.

Participating organizations include ARTZ Philadelphia, Bucks County Elder Law, Home Helpers Home Care, Rothkoff Law Group, SaraCare Adult Day Health Centers, and St. Mary’s Home Care & Hospice, along with more than 25 additional providers supporting dementia care and caregiver resources.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania conference is part of a broader Power of the Mind educational series hosted by Arden Courts communities across multiple markets, bringing expert-led dementia education and support to local communities throughout the region.

The conference is free to attend, and registration is available in advance. Space for one-on-one consultations is limited.

For additional information and to register, please visit the event’s Eventbrite page.

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About Arden Courts

Arden Courts is a leader in specialized memory care, providing safe, supportive environments designed specifically for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Through thoughtfully designed communities and dedicated care teams, Arden Courts supports residents and families with compassion, dignity, and purpose.

About Tam Cummings, PhD

Tam Cummings, PhD, is a gerontologist and nationally recognized dementia care expert. She founded her practice in 2009 to advance caregiver education and improve dementia care programs. A top-ranked speaker at more than 300 conferences, she is the author of four books for caregivers and the developer of the Dementia Behavioral Assessment Tool (DBAT), based on decades of research in skilled nursing and memory care. Dr. Cummings has served as a subject matter expert on state-funded training initiatives aimed at improving care practices and reducing the use of antipsychotic medications.

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